England v India First Test: Latest odds and tips for tomorrow's first day at Headingley

England v India

Starts - Friday 20 June, 11.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v India First Test Winner Odds

Anticipation for the start of the first England v India Test match at Headingley tomorrow is reaching boiling point as the UK swelters in a heatwave.

Betfair Sportsbook bettors have high hopes for first Test favourites England 8/131.61. India are 15/82.88 and the Draw the big outsider at 8/19.00 .

There is not a drop of rain forecast across the five days so fans should be in for five days of world class cricket as the hotly-anticipated series gets underway.

Betfair and the Overlap have launched Stick To Cricket - a new cricket show featuring England legands Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell and David Lloyd to preview the action.

Bettors back Root and Jaiswal first inns runs

Betting.Betfair cricket expert Ed Hawkins is expecting a run-fest at Headingley.

Ed writes: "At the moment, there is not even a cloud forecast for the first three days so getting ready to get long on runs is the way to go. For a first-innings runs play in-play have a look at what the ball is doing after about 12 overs or so.

"One option is to go long of innings runs or look for partnership runs. Immeditaely Sportsbook's 5/6 that England bust 38.5 runs in the first ten overs is of interest. They will be keen to put down a marker."

Ed has also studied the form and the markets to find the best player bets.

Betfair revealed today that in the markets on who will score the most runs for each team in their first innings, England's Joe Root 7/24.50 and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal 7/24.50 lead the way.

Most backed run scorers so far:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🥇 Joe Root

🥈 Ben Duckett

🥉 Harry Brook



🇮🇳 India

🥇 Yashasvi Jaiswal

🥈 KL Rahul

🥉 Shubman Gill#ENGvIND -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 19, 2025

Betfair Predicts England v India First Test winner

Find out which team has the best chance of winning, or if the series is heading for a draw, to the nearest percentage point on Betfair Predicts.

Betfair Exchange odds appear as decimals - England 1.74, India 3.0, Draw 9.617/2 in the series winner market ahead of the First Test - but Betfair Predicts makes them look like this:

Betfair Predicts is the best way for fans to find out at a glance which team bettors are putting their money on.

And it is not only the winner markets for each Test that Betfair Predicts is showing us this summer. You can also find out which team is ahead in the series winner betting.

England are 1.684/6 to win the series, India are 3.1511/5 and the draw is 9.417/2. Keep to up to date with the latest market moves by visiting Betfair Predicts.

The first Test should be one of the highlights of the sporting summer. But there will be plenty of twists and turns as the five Test series unfolds.

Keep up to date with the latest by reading Betting.Betfair previews for each Test and get up to the minute odds from Betfair Predicts.