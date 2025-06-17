Betfair Predicts: England v India Test odds as you've never seen them before

Get the latest odds for England v India Test series 2025

So whereas Betfair Exchange odds appear as decimals - England 1.748/11, India 3.02/1, Draw 9.617/2 in the series winner market ahead of the First Test - Betfair Predicts will look like this:

India have not won a series in this country since 2007 but they did beat England 4-1 in the winter tour last year.

Now Ben Stokes, Joe Root and the rest of the team are out for revenge in a series which could re-establish them as a major force ahead of next winter's trip Down Under for the Ashes series.

There will be plenty of swings along the way, as the odds indicate it could be close. Will momentum shift or can England get on top when the first Test starts on Friday 20 June at Headingley?

Full England v India Test series schedule

First Test June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds

Second Test July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Third Test July 10-14 - Lord's, London

Fourth Test July 23-27 - Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test July 31-4 August, The Oval, London

