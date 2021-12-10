Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton favourite to win Championship decider

Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Drivers' Championship rival Max Verstappen as the pair of rivals head into this weekend's title decider level on points.

If Hamilton is victorious at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday, he will become the first driver to win eight Championships, surpassing the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen lead the championship for much of the season and, prior to the Brazilian Grand Prix last month, Hamilton drifted to 6.86/1 in the betting.

But the seven-time champion begun a three race winning streak that left the pair all square in the standings ahead of Sunday's race.

Fierce rivals set for dramatic race in desert

They shared a tense press conference on Friday, with Verstappen, who is aiming to win his first championship, acknowledging that the pair's relationship had deteriorated under the pressure of the rivalry.

At last weekend's race in Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman was given two time penalties for driving infringements. He was adjudged to have braked erratically in front of Hamilton.

There is every chance that we will see further drama in the desert this Sunday.

The race will be shown live on Channel 4 after it concluded a deal to share coverage with Sky.