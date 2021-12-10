To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

The Ashes

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

Boris Johnson Exit Date

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton favourite to win Championship decider

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Lewis Hamilton at practice in Abu Dhabi
Hamilton is aiming to win a record eighth title

Get the latest odds on Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton favourite over Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship decider...

"The British driver is 1.84/5 to win the race while Verstappen is 3.211/5 on the Exchange."

Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Drivers' Championship rival Max Verstappen as the pair of rivals head into this weekend's title decider level on points.

If Hamilton is victorious at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday, he will become the first driver to win eight Championships, surpassing the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.

The British driver is 1.84/5 to win the race while Verstappen is 3.211/5 on the Exchange. As for the Drivers' Championship odds - Hamilton is 1.635/8 with his Dutch rival 2.466/4.

Verstappen lead the championship for much of the season and, prior to the Brazilian Grand Prix last month, Hamilton drifted to 6.86/1 in the betting.

But the seven-time champion begun a three race winning streak that left the pair all square in the standings ahead of Sunday's race.

Fierce rivals set for dramatic race in desert

They shared a tense press conference on Friday, with Verstappen, who is aiming to win his first championship, acknowledging that the pair's relationship had deteriorated under the pressure of the rivalry.

F1 finish flag generic.jpg

At last weekend's race in Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman was given two time penalties for driving infringements. He was adjudged to have braked erratically in front of Hamilton.

There is every chance that we will see further drama in the desert this Sunday.

The race will be shown live on Channel 4 after it concluded a deal to share coverage with Sky.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 December, 10.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez
Lando Norris
Charles Leclerc
Daniel Ricciardo
Carlos Sainz
Pierre Gasly
Sebastian Vettel
Lance Stroll
Yuki Tsunoda
Fernando Alonso
Esteban Ocon
George Russell
Antonio Giovinazzi
Kimi Raikkonen
Nicholas Latifi
Nikita Mazepin
Mick Schumacher
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Formula One