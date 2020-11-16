Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Back in-form Cullen for a successful start

Grand Slam of Darts

Monday 16 November

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Dutch master no longer rated as man to beat

We're used to seeing Michael van Gerwen as the pre-tournament favourite before any major event, but that's not the case with the PDC Grand Slam of Darts.

Gerwyn Price leads the betting at 4.94/1, ahead of Peter Wright at 5.14/1. MVG is the third favourite at 5.95/1.

Smith back in form and Durrant proven in league format

This tournament sees the 32 players involved split into groups of four. Each group sees the players involved in a round robin, with the top two from each, going through into the knockout stages.

You can bet on the various group winners and there are some good opportunities available.

Back in October, Joe Cullen beat Van Gerwen in the final of the International Darts Open. Cullen is 4.57/2 to win Group A, which should at least provide some trading potential.

Michael Smith has not been in great form this year, but won the first two of the recent Winter Series tournaments and is a relatively big price to win Group C at 2.767/4. Glen Durrant proved his ability in this sort of format when he won the Premier League this year and he is 2.6213/8 to win Group F.

Cullen can continue form

Joe Cullen 1.9620/21 v Gabriel Clemens 2.01/1

Start time, 19:45

Cullen was in really consistent form at the Winter Series last week. As well as his 8-4 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski on the final day, in which he recorded a 105.09 average, Cullen reached two semi-finals.

Clemens has won both of the previous two encounters between the pair, but Cullen is undoubtedly the man in form. Back Cullen to get off to a winning start at 1.9620/21.

Beaten winter soldiers will produce close encounter

Krzysztof Ratajski 1.9310/11 v Jose De Sousa 2.021/1

Start time, 20:15

Ratajski and De Sousa both did well at the Winter Series. As mentioned, Ratajski reached the final on the last day, while De Sousa was twice a beaten finalist, losing first to Smith and then to Wright, both by a 8-7 scoreline.

Ratajski has won the two previous matches between these players, both of which took place this year. This promises to be tight though and a safe bet could be to back the big scoring De Sousa to score the most 180s at 1.75/7.

Petersen can repeat recent win

Ian White 2.26/5 v Devon Petersen 1.84/5

Start time, 22:45

It's been a very good year for Petersen. The South African has been in consistent form since the season returned after lockdown and he has a recent win over White, beating his opponent 10-6 in the quarter-finals of the European Championship to progress to the semi-finals, on Halloween night.

In overall past encounters, Petersen holds a 4-3 lead. With White struggling to find the form that he was displaying prior to lockdown, back Petersen to win and score the most 180s at 17/10 on the Sportsbook. In their match at the European Championship, Petersen scored ten 180s to White's one.