Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz 7/5 and Gauff 13/2 after French Open wins

Alcaraz and Gauff triumph in Paris before grass court swing

Spaniard joint favourite with Sinner in men' singles at 7/5 2.40

Gauff 13/2 with French runner-up Sabalenka Wimbledon fav

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff won their respective men's and women's singles titles at the French Open this weekend and both will head to the Wimbledon Championships, which start on 30 June, hoping to claim another Grand Slam trophy.

Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in an epic final at Roland Garros on Sunday. Sinner hit 1.011/100 to win on the Betfair Exchange in what was an incredible comeback win for the Spaniard.

The first Sinner-Alcaraz Grand Slam final DID NOT disappoint 🍿



£181k was traded on Jannik Sinner at 1.01 as Carlos Alcaraz saved three championship points and won the super tiebreak!#RolandGarros -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) June 8, 2025

That also meant a winning bet at 7/42.75 for punters who follwoed tennis tipster Gavin Mair's advice to back Alcaraz and both players to win a set in his bet builder.

It was a consecutive French Open title for the Spaniard who will go to Wimbledon as the defending champion for the second year in a row after victories in 2023 and '24.

Winning a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles would be a stunning achievement for the 22-year-old but there is little between him and Sinner and the market reflects that, with the pair joint-favourites at 7/52.40.

World number one Sinner arrived in France having won the 2025 Australian Open and last year's US Open prior to that. But he has never been beyond the semi-finals, which he reached in 2023, and was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals last year, although the Italian did require a timeout for illness during that match.

Novak Djokovic 6/17.00 comes next in the Wimbledon men's outright market and, even at 38-years-old, you can never rule out the Serbian. A seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, he lost to Sinner in the semi-finals of the French last week.

Rising British star Jack Draper rounds out the likely winners at 9/110.00.

Gauff 13/2 with Sabalenka 12/5 to bounce back at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff also mounted a fight-back to win her thrilling French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

It is the second Grand Slam singles title of Gauff's career, adding to the US Open title she won in 2023, and she will go to Wimbledon more confident than ever that she can succeed on grass.

The American does not have a great record at the All England Club, however, and has never been beyond the fourth round.

That is one reason why she is only fourth in the women's singles market at 13/27.50. It is lead by Sabalenka, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, and 12/53.40 shot to go all the way in 2025.

Defending champion Barbara Krejcikova 16/117.00 is not among the leading contenders but could this be the year for Iga Swiatek 5/16.00? The Pole was knocked out in the third round last year and has never looked entirely comfortable at Wimbledon, with the 2023 quarter-finals her best performance.

There will be punters who think former-champion Elena Rybakina a better bet at 6/17.00.

