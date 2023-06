Get daily tips for Wimbledon from our experts

With just one week to go before the world's greatest tennis tournament begins, Novak Djokovic is 1.768/11 on the Betfair Exchange to win a fifth consecutive Wimbledon single's title.

Carlos Alcaraz's odds shortened on Sunday after he won the Queen's club tournament and the young Spaniard is 5.04/1.

Djokovic's odds, however, show that bettors expect him to make it three Grand Slam wins in three after his victories at the French and Australian Opens.

After Djokovic and Alcaraz the odds rise to steeply to 25.024/1 for Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian lost in the third round in Australia earlier this year and the first round in Paris. He has never been past round four at Wimbledon.

Two-time champion Andy Murray 80.079/1 is the shortest-priced British men's player.

The Scot recently raised hopes of an unlikely resurgence, after two years that saw him bedevilled with injuries, by winning consecutive tournaments.

Favourite Swiatek has much to prove on grass

Iga Swiatek 4.9 is the favourite in the women's but bettors think this draw will be far more competitive.

The Polish star is yet to win her first title at the All England Club and was knocked out in the third round last year.

She was in devastating form when winning the French Open last month, however.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is 5.2. She beat Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

World number three Aryna Sabalenka is 6.6 and has enjoyed an impressive year so far, winning the Australian Open and reaching the semi-finals in Paris.

Sabalenka, who completes the trio of players shorter than 10.09/1 in the outright women's singles market, got to the last four at Wimbledon two years ago.

