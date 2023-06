First grass court victory leaves Spaniard on a high

Djokovic remains odds-on at 1.76 8/11 to retain title

Carlos Alcaraz is into 5.04/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Men's Singles at Wimbledon after he claimed his first grass court title on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 in the final at Queen's on Sunday with the victory taking him back to number one in the ATP World Rankings.

He will also be the top seed in the Men's draw when Wimbledon commences on Monday 3 July.

Confidence high for Spanish wonderkid

Alcaraz claimed his first grass court title in only his third ever tournament on the surface, and it means he has now won five titles this season.

The Spaniard was the odds-on favourite to beat Novak Djokovic in last month's French Open final, but he admitted to nerves playing a huge factor in his defeat that day.

However, victory at Queen's has left Alcaraz on a high going into Wimbledon, saying after the victory, "I started the tournament not really well, I had to adapt my movement a bit on grass, but it's been an amazing week and ending with a lot of energy and on a high."

Alcaraz was trading at around 7.06/1 to win Wimbledon before his victory at Queen's.

Djokovic odds-on to win eighth title

World number two Djokovic remains the odds-on favourite at 1.768/11 to win the Men's Singles though his price has drifted slightly from 1.715/7 before Alcaraz's victory at Queen's.

The 36-year-old Serbian will be aiming to win his eighth title at Wimbledon as well as add to his record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic is regarded as one of the best grass court tennis players of all time and is aiming to join Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer in winning five Wimbledon Men's Singles titles on the spin in the Open era.

To Win Men's Singles at Wimbledon 2023:

- Novak Djokovic 1.768/11

- Carlos Alcaraz 5.04/1

- Jannik Skinner 24.023/1

- Daniil Medvedev 26.025/1

- Alexander Zverev 40.039/1

- Taylor Fritz 46.045/1

- BAR 55.054/1

*Odds correct as of 5pm Sunday 25 June