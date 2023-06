Two-time Wimbledon champion in good form

He's won 10 matches in two weeks

Set for highest world ranking since 2019

Andy Murray is 48.047/1 to win the Wimbledon men's singles after he claimed his second tournament title in succession.

The Brit is unlikely to be able to compete with Novak Djokovic 1.738/11 and Carlos Alacaraz 6.86/1 at the top of the market but the Brit's form has raised hopes that he could be set to go deep at SW19.

On Sunday, Murray beat Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in Nottingham to secure his second consecutive ATP Challenger title on grass.

He will rise to 38 in the ATP World Rankings - his highest position since 2019.

The two-time Wimbledon champion did not compete at the French Open so he began his grass court preparations early, winning at Surbiton before Nottingham.

De Minaur test is next up for Murray

Whether he can transfer his form to Queen's Club and then Wimbledon, where he will meet much stronger opponents, remains to be seen.

The 36-year-old has been dogged by a hip injury in recent years but he still hopes to reach the later rounds of Grand Slam tournaments.

Tomorrow he will face the seventh seed, Alex de Minaur, in the first round at Queen's.

Wimbledon starts on Monday 3 July and we will have daily tips for the men's and women's singles matches every day to the final.