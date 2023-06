5/1 5.80 the price for Djokovic to win final 3-1

16/5 4.20 we see a new name on the women's trophy

Wimbledon is steeped in history so Betfair have opened special markets that draw on the storied past of the world's greatest tennis tournament which starts on Monday.

In the outright betting, Novak Djokovic is the clear odds-on favourite to win the men's singles title which makes sense when you remember that he has won the last four.

Djokovic 5/1 to win final 3-1... again

Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times over all. On four occasions, he triumphed 3-1 in the final, in sets, including last year when he beat Nick Kyrgios.

You can get 5/15.80 on Djokovic winning this year's final by the same margin.

As for Kyrgios, if you think he can go one better than he did in 2022 then back there to be an Australian men's singles winner at 20/121.00 for the first time since Leyton Hewitt in 2002.

It's been even longer since an American man won at Wimbledon, with Pete Sampras the last one in 2000. Sebastian Korda is the shortest price on the Exchange at 46.045/1 to end that wait so, if you fancy him, Taylor Fritz or anyone else, back an American winner at 12/113.00.

Carlos Alcaraz is the player rated most likely to deny Djokovic a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. The Spaniard is 5.14/1 on the Exchange and has never won at SW19. If you think we will see Alcaraz, or any other first-time champion in 2023, back that outcome at 11/10.

First-time women's winner is 16/5

In the women's, you have to go back to 2016 for the last time a player - Serena Williams, of course - successfully defended her singles title.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in 2023 and 6.86/1 on the Exchange to win again. Our tennis betting expert Dan Weston believes there is a good chance we will see a first-time women's winner.

If you disagree, and think Rybakina or 2014 champion Petra Kvitova can do it, 16/54.20 is the price on a previous winner adding to her titles tally.

Iga Swiatek, the favourite at 4.47/2, has never won at the All England Club. She recently beat Karolina Muchova in the French Open final. Think they will meet again at the same stage of Wimbledon? You can get 22/123.00.

