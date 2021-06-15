To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic firm favourite after French win

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Wimbledon final
Djokovic beat Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final

Get the latest odds on Wimbledon 2021 as Novak Djokovic is backed to win the men's singles while the women's looks a more unpredictable contest says Max Liu...

"Djokovic came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros on Sunday. The world number one is 2.265/4 to win Wimbledon which starts on 28 June."

Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon after his remarkable victory in the French Open final.

The men's world number one came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros on Sunday. Djokovic is 2.265/4 to win Wimbledon which starts on 28 June.

If he is victorious he will complete a calendar year grand slam. With the Olympics to come he is 9/1 on Sportsbook to complete a Golden Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon, the Olympics and US Open.

With less than a fortnight to go until Wimbledon the annual warm-up event at Queen's Club is underway and our tennis betting expert Dan Weston has previewed the event. He'll be providing daily previews during Wimbledon so don't miss out on Dan's advice.

medvedev.jpg

Daniil Medvedev 8.88/1 (pictured above) is Djokovic's nearest rival in the Wimbledon betting. The Russian is still seeking his first Grand Slam title and has never been further than round three at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas is 9.617/2 to make a quick recovery from getting so close at Roland Garros and, although the young Greek is knocking on the door for his first major success, he only reached round four in his sole Wimbledon appearance so far.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is trading at 10.519/2 on the Exchange.

serena wimbledon 1280o.jpg

The women's singles betting is more competitive with nobody trading shorter than Ashleigh Barty at 8.07/1 - the beaten finalist in 2013.

Simon Halep 16.015/1 - who won the title the last time the tournament was played in 2019 - is the defending champion but, as the odds indicate, her game has fallen away since then and bettors aren't confident of her chances.

In fact, Serena Williams follows Barty in the betting at 8.88/1.

Williams is a seven-times Wimbledon champion but, at 39, she hasn't won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka, who missed the French Open for well-publicised reasons, is 11.521/2 but, although she has three Grand Slam titles to her name, she's never progressed further than the third round at SW19.

