Wimbledon Men's Singles: Alcaraz 8/5 favourite and Draper 9/1 after Queen's

Alcaraz looks almost unstoppable favourite at 8/5 2.60

Sinner and Djokovic are also contenders on Betfair

Britain's Jack Draper is 9/1 10.00 fourth favourite

Carlos Alcaraz is 8/52.60 to win the Wimbledon men's singles after he won the traditional SW19 warm-up Queen's title on Sunday.

The countdown to Wimbledon is well and truly underway with the two-week tennis Grand Slam at the All England Club starting next Monday (30 June).

Betfair's tennis expert Gavin Mair will preview each day of the action and recommend his best bets. At last month's French Open, Gavin was on the money with his tips for the men's final, so read him every day of Wimbledon.

Will Alcaraz win Wimbledon hat-trick?

At Queens yesterday, Alcaraz won 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 to take his 21st career title and complete the perfect preparation for his bid to win Wimbledon for the third consecutive year.

Only five players have beaten him in 2025 but Alcaraz was made to work for his title by the in-form finalist Jiri Lehecka. The Czech previously beat Alacaraz this year in Qatar and his performances at Queen's could mean he is a Wimbledon outsider to consider at 45/146.00.

For all that Lehecka pushed Alcaraz on Sunday, however, the way the Spaniard raised his game to comfortably win the final set was an ominous sign for other Wimbledon contenders.

Jannik Sinner is the current world number one but Alcaraz beat him in the French Open final and the Italian is yet to win Wimbledon.

Sinner is the 17/102.70 second favourite and will be hoping to improve on his previous best performance at SW19 which saw him reach the semi-finals two years ago. He and Alcaraz were previously joint-favourites in the Wimbledon outright market but Alcaraz's form on grass in recent weeks saw him pull away in the betting.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is 11/26.50 in the outright winner market. Now 38-years-old, the Serbian would love to take the men's singles title for the first time since 2022.

Jack Draper 9/1 to win Wimbledon

British player Jack Draper is next in the market at 9/110.00. He was beaten in the semi-finals at Queen's by Lehecka and revealed after the match that he was suffering from tonsillitis.

With that in mind, Draper did well to come within a set of reaching the final at Queen's and, if he can recover in time for Wimbledon, could go to the Grand Slam with a shot at going deep for the first time.

Draper has never been beyond the second round but his form so far in 2025, which has seen him reached number four in the world rankings, has given British tennis fans hope that he could be a contender at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who won the Indian Wells tournament in the US this year, will have the home crowd behind him. You can read about his chances, as well as the other contenders, in a tournament preview of the men's and women's draws later this week.