Play to resume on Friday afternoon

Murray leads 2-1 overnight and is favourite

42.0 41/1 is price on third Wimbledon title for Brit

Andy Murray will finish the job he started yesterday and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas when their second round match at Wimbledon resumes on Friday, according to the Betfair Exchange market.

The two-time champion is 1.511/2 to win the match after coming from a set down to lead the fifth seed 2-1 overnight.

The Murray victory in four sets is 2.1411/10 on the Exchange.

Murray battles back on big day for Brits

Tsitsipas, who has never been further than the fourth round at the All England Club, won the first set 7-6, before Murray took the second in a tie break and the third 6-4.

The match was suspended at 22:39 on Thursday night, bringing to a close a dramatic day when British number five Liam Broady completed a remarkable five-set win over Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud.

Katie Boulter, Britain's top-ranked woman, also reached the last 32, beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3. Boulter is 160.00159/1 to go all the way and win the women's singles title.

Fans dreaming of third Murray title

Murray is 42.041/1 to win a third Wimbledon men's singles title in 2023. He won two tournaments in the build-up to the Grand Slam and has been talking about his desire to go deep there this year.

The 36-year-old has been blighted by injury in recent years and had a career-saving hip operation in 2019.

Murray lost just four games in his straight sets victory over fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Monday.

Tsitsipas is a different level of opponent and, even at Wimbledon, where he has rarely performed well, the Australian Open runner-up presents a tough challenge for Murray.

He showed on Thursday night that he hadthe reslience, quality and nouse to compete with his younger opponent. Betfair punters have backed him to finish the job this afternoon and fans are counting down the hours until the contest resumes on Centre Court.

