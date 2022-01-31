Australian Open: Nadal's 31/1 win caps brilliant tournament for Betfair tipsters

Rafael Nadal was backed at 32.031/1 in-play before winning his epic Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

The Spaniard won his 21st Grand Slam title to move one ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the list of all-time greatest champions.

Over £1.8m was matched on Medvedev to win between odds of 1.041/25 and 1.111/9 on the Betfair Exchange.

Nadal was thrilled with his title after coming from two sets down to beat the Russian and so were Betting.Betfair tennis tipsters Dan Weston and Jack Houghton who both backed the two-time champion.

It was extraordinary stuff from Houghton and capped a brilliant fortnight Down Under for our experts.

Dan Weston, who provided tips on every day of the tournament, also backed Nadal to upset the odds in the final.

Medvedev was the pre-tournament favourite after defending champion Novak Djokovic was controversially ruled out over his apparent reluctance to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Russian is a huge talent and is knocking on the door for a second Slam victory having taken the 2021 US Open.

Nadal favourite to win French Open

It is Nadal, however, who is now expected to set the standard this year.

He is 11/10 favourite to win the French Open, where he has triumphed a record 13 times, in June.

Defending champion Djokovic, who may again face complications relating his stance on Covid vaccination, is 12/5 to retain the title he won last summer in Paris.