US Politics Odds: Pelosi urges Pence to remove Trump

Donald Trump is 4/1 to be the Republican nominee for president at the next US election but his plans for a 2024 run could lie in tatters if he is impeached.

The House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said this weekend that she would launch impeachment proceedings against Trump for inciting a mob that carried out a deadly assault on the seat of American government last week.

Pelosi will urge vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would strip Trump of his presidential authority, but if that fails to gain unanimous support she will launch impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment would need support from two-thirds of the 100-member Senate which could be difficult to achieve. It would be a lengthy process, and could take months, which is one reason why Trump is 10.09/1 on the Exchange to leave office before the end of his presidential term.

Twitter and PGA turn on Trump

The storming of the Capitol building in Washington stunned Americans and was condemned by politicians around the world.

Trump's Twitter account - a cornerstone of his presidency - was permanently suspended on Friday.

Yesterday the PGA announced it was cancelling plans to hold next year's US PGA Championship at Trump's golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in November's presidential election and, as it stands, Trump would be eligible to run again as he has only served one term.

The constitution states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

But Democrats are reportedly considering holding a separate vote that would prevent Trump from ever holding office again. That would need just 51 votes in the Senate to pass.

Biden will be inaugurated on 20 January and Trump has already said he will break with convention by not attending the ceremony in Washington.

On Sportsbook, Trump is odds-on to be in Florida as he sits out Biden's big day. The outgoing president is 1/2 to be playing golf as his successor places his hand on Abraham Lincoln's bible and takes his oath of office.