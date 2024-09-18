US Election: Chances of Kamala Harris victory greater than ever say bettors

Harris backed in to lowest odds yet in election winner market

Trump drifting on Betfair Exchange and must revive campaign

Harris has been favourite since last week's debate

Kamala Harris was backed in to her shortest odds yet to win the US election during a frenetic 24 hours on the Betfair Exchange which saw more than £400K bet on the vice president.

Harris shortened to 1.875/6 (a 53.5 chance) to win the White House as punters continued the trend of backing her to beat Donald Trump on 5 November.

She is currently 1.910/11 (52.6%) with Trump 2.26/5 (45.5%) as he struggles to rebuild momentum after he was defeated by Harris in last week's TV debate between the two candidates.

The debate was a descisive victory for Harris and a potential turning point in the election. The Betfair Predicts US election graph shows how the race has unfolded, including the dramatic moment when VP overtook the former-president on the Betfair Exchange.

The Betfair Predicts Race for the White House tells the story of the Betfair Exchange winner market. You can see Trump pulling clear of Joe Biden after their debate in June before Harris replaced the current president as the Democratic nominee in waiting.

Harris has been the favourite for eight days now and will look to strengthen her position with appeals to voters in the seven swing states between now and election day.

Trump, meanwhile, will be looking for ways to revive his campaign. He upset the odds in 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton, and eight years on it would be unwise to rule out the chances of him winning for a second time.

And perhaps there is comfort for him in the fact that at this point in 2016 punters gave Hillary Clinton a 65% chance of winning - only for the odds to swing away from her in dramatic fashion on election day. Trump was at a slim 32% of winning 50 days before the upset of the November poll.

Then again, this is the third election in a row in which he has been the Republican candidate. Could Trump fatigue be creeping in for large sections of the US electorate?

Follow the latest US election betting news on the live blog and see the odds in illuminating graphs on Betfair Predicts.