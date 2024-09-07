US Election: On the Campaign Trail - The week ahead for Harris and Trump

First debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump takes place Tuesday night (US Time)

Pair will also be crisscrossing the USA with rallies in different states

Vice President Harris to attend 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony with Joe Biden in New York

Saturday 7 September

Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin

Wisconsin is one of seven key swing states which could decide the election. Trump will be looking to overturn Biden's narrow win in 2020, however the Democrats are currently favoured to take the state on the Betfair Exchange, but it will be tight.



Odds in Wisconsin:



- Democrats: 1.695/7 (59%)

- Republicans: 2.47/5 (41%)



Sunday 8 September

U.S. Republican VP nominee JD Vance on campaign trail in California

JD Vance attends campaign fundraising reception in Los Angeles, with fund benefiting the Trump 47 Committee.



Odds in California:



- Democrats: 1.011/100

- Republicans: 50.049/1

Tuesday 10 September

US Presidential Debate on ABC - Philadelphia

The first debate between Harris and Trump will take place on Tuesday night. The previous debate in June saw President Biden face off with Trump in what commentators believe was the beginning of the end of Biden's campaign. Harris replaced him as nominee in and this will be the first time the vice president has directly crossed paths with former President Trump since then.

This is being billed as one of the key set pieces of the election and is sure to have millions of viewers world wide, and you can read more here.



Current Election Winner odds:



- Trump: 1.9620/21 (51%)

- Harris: 2.1411/10 (48%)

Wednesday 11 September

9/11 Memorial & Museum hosts September 11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York

Vice president Kamala Harris to attend with President Joe Biden.

Odds in New York:



- Democrats: 1.011/100

- Republicans: 42.041/1

Thursday 12 September

Donald Trump attends campaign fundraiser in California

California has voted exclusively for the Democrats since 1992 when Bill Clinton swept to power. The last time the state went red was in 1988 for George Bush Senior. This time round it's predicted to be an extremely safe state for the Democrats who are predicted to win easily here.



Odds in California:



- Democrats: 1.011/100

- Republicans: 50.049/1

Now read more US Election previews and tips here.