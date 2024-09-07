US Election: On the Campaign Trail - The week ahead for Harris and Trump
It's a very busy week for both candidates ahead with the biggest day of all Tuesday, which sees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump go head-to-head on ABC in Philadelophia in their hotly anticipated first debate against each other. Here's what else is happening in the next week...
First debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump takes place Tuesday night (US Time)
Pair will also be crisscrossing the USA with rallies in different states
Vice President Harris to attend 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony with Joe Biden in New York
Saturday 7 September
Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin
Wisconsin is one of seven key swing states which could decide the election. Trump will be looking to overturn Biden's narrow win in 2020, however the Democrats are currently favoured to take the state on the Betfair Exchange, but it will be tight.
- Democrats: 1.695/7 (59%)
- Republicans: 2.47/5 (41%)
Sunday 8 September
U.S. Republican VP nominee JD Vance on campaign trail in California
JD Vance attends campaign fundraising reception in Los Angeles, with fund benefiting the Trump 47 Committee.
- Democrats: 1.011/100
- Republicans: 50.049/1
Tuesday 10 September
US Presidential Debate on ABC - Philadelphia
The first debate between Harris and Trump will take place on Tuesday night. The previous debate in June saw President Biden face off with Trump in what commentators believe was the beginning of the end of Biden's campaign. Harris replaced him as nominee in and this will be the first time the vice president has directly crossed paths with former President Trump since then.
This is being billed as one of the key set pieces of the election and is sure to have millions of viewers world wide, and you can read more here.
- Trump: 1.9620/21 (51%)
- Harris: 2.1411/10 (48%)
Wednesday 11 September
9/11 Memorial & Museum hosts September 11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York
Vice president Kamala Harris to attend with President Joe Biden.
- Democrats: 1.011/100
- Republicans: 42.041/1
Thursday 12 September
Donald Trump attends campaign fundraiser in California
California has voted exclusively for the Democrats since 1992 when Bill Clinton swept to power. The last time the state went red was in 1988 for George Bush Senior. This time round it's predicted to be an extremely safe state for the Democrats who are predicted to win easily here.
- Democrats: 1.011/100
- Republicans: 50.049/1
