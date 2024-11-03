US Election Latest: Odds tighten as poll shows Harris ahead in Republican stronghold
The Betfair Exchange election betting has tightened up significantly in the final few days as a shock poll shows the Democrats potentially winning Iowa...
-
Trump remains favourite but odds slide dramatically in recent days
-
Harris was nearly 2/13.00 early in the week, but is now 6/52.20
-
Big market move comes as poll shows Democrats ahead in Iowa, a state where Republicans have been as short as 1/331.03 to win
-
Get the latest data including current prices and volume of bets in our daily update
-
View Betfair Exchange politics markets as you have never seen them before
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
With less than 48 hours until polling day the odds in the Betfair Exchange US Election Winner market have tightened significantly.
While Donald Trump remains the favourite to win, his odds have shifted from a midweek low of nearly 1/21.50 to 4/51.80. Kamala Harris, who nearly touched 2/13.00 early in the week, is currently rated a 6/52.20 shot by Exchange punters.
Iowa poll casts doubt on Trump's position as favourite
The dramatic betting moves come after a huge day of trading that saw more than £10m bet into the Election Winner market alone and was powered in part by a shock poll that puts the Democrats ahead in Iowa.
Not considered one of the swing states, Iowa was nevertheless hugely unlikely to go to the Democrats according to Exchange customers. Republicans had been backed at odds as short as 1/331.03 to take the Hawkeye State which has voted Trump's way in the last two elections.
But while the GOP remain favourites to win the state again at 3/101.30 the fact that the Democrats are competitive could be read as a positive sign for their chances.
Election day nears and all eyes on Pennsylvania
It is just the latest move of what has been a tumultuous campaign with both candidates holding the lead several times.
As it stands the betting points to a very close race and it seems likely that Pennsylvania will play the key role. The Republicans are ahead by the thinnest of margins in the key swing state which will deliver the winning party 19 electoral college votes. If the odds prove correct when the votes are counted, the Republicans would win the electoral college, as you can see in the below Betfair Predicts projection.
You can read the latest analysis on this key swing state from Betfair's Sam Rosbottom who is on the ground in the US and visited Pennsylvania this week.
Listen to Betfair's final politics podcast of the 2024 US Election
Now see the latest US election predictions from Betfair predicts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.