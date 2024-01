Trump heavy odds-on to be Republican nominee

Trump v Biden II looks more likely

Donald Trump is evens on the Betfair Exchange to win this year's US Presidential election after his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

In the aftermath of the win, Trump touched odds-on with Betfair customers.

The ex-president looks unassailable in the race for the Republican nomination and is 1.061/18 to be the candidate.

Trump goes on the offensive

Is Trump confident that he will be running for president in the election proper?

The question is worth asking after he used his victory speech in New Hampshire to criticise Nikki Haley, his nearest rival for the Republican nomination.

Trump sounded unhinged as he used his victory speech to focus on his opponent, saying Haley had "a very bad night".

Haley vowed to stay in the race, saying: "This race is far from over."

The market tells a different story and she is 22.021/1 to go up against the Democrats for the White House.

The next Republican primary is in South Carolina on 24 February. Haley was twice elected governor there but is 75.074/1 on the Exchange to win.

Trump v Biden II is looking more likely

The election takes place on November 5 and Haley's may be hoping that Trump's legal problems, which involve over 90 indictments, prevent him from standing.

A Trump v Joe Biden election rematch looks the most likely option. Biden is 3.02/1 to win a second term and his critics have questioned whether, at 81, he can beat Trump again.

Biden insists he can run, beat Trump and serve a second term. Exchange bettors think his stubborness will mean he is the candidate, making Biden 1.232/9 in the Democratic nominee market.

That said, Michelle Obama has shortened to 12.011/1 as the most likely person to be the nominee if Biden does step aside.