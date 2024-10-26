Donald Trump sat down for a three-hour podcast with Joe Rogan

Tim Walz headed to Pennsylvania and spoke about people not politics

Beyoncé makes impassioned plea whilst appearing alongside ex-bandmate in support of Harris

The Donald Trump Experience

Donald Trump couldn't be accused of showing much of a vulnerable side in any of his three Presidential campaigns, so the former television star must be slightly worried about how the polls are looking as he opted to show a slightly more gentle side on the podcast.

Joe Rogan, the podcast host and UFC commentator, actually did well against such a hard-headed opponent and asked several questions which seemed to give Trump the opportunity to reflect on his thoughts of his Presidency between 2016 and 2020.

However The Don couldn't resist a swing at some of his past political appointments when Joe Rogan asked what Trump's biggest regret in politics was.

Former President Trump said: "The biggest mistake that I made was I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked, bad people, disloyal people."

Someone should tell Trump that a poor workman blames his tools, however Trump still remains favourite with odds of 3/51.60 that he'll win the 270 Electoral College votes required to become the US President for the second time.

The US (Oval) Office

Tim Walz has been one of the breakout stars of the US Presidential Election, the folksy Governor of Minnesota has captured hearts and minds as he has toured the United States on behalf of Kamala Harris.

The 60-year-old headed to Scranton, Pennsylvania, yes that Scranton, home to Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute et al to speak more about people and less about politics.

Whilst a fictional television show brought much attention to Scranton it is worth noting that it's the hometown of the current US President Joe Biden.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then the crowd were raucous and brought to cheers by a majority of the speech given by Governor Walz who as always offered touching anecdotes about how people he knows are affected by politics.

He spoke of how once Americans turned 60 they would learn to show love to Medicare as Walz realised with his mother who uses it for her glasses and hearing aids.

The politician then spoke of how all Kamala Harris and he want to focus on is improving the lives of the average American - touching on the fact that certain medicine is now capped in Minnesota and won't cost $300 can only be a positive.

Walz has no doubt proved a bit of a masterstroke for the Harris campaign and whilst Harris is still the 8/52.60 outsider to win the election, Walz will only help close the gap in the coming days.

It seems certain that the American people might fear how much they love this politician who's certainly taking his opportunity with both hands.

Beyoncé once more becomes Destiny's Child

She found fame in an all-conquering girl band alongside childhood friends but Beyoncé seems to be more keen to try and shape destiny now more than ever.

If the saying goes that you can't fight fate then Kamala Harris will be left hoping that Destiny's Child has shone on her as Kelly Rowland joined Queen Bey to introduce the current Veep to the Texas crowd.

Beyoncé wasn't messing around with her address either, cutting to the core of political issues ratherly astutely she left the crowd in no doubt where her mind was.

The multi-platinum artist said: "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician, I'm here as a mother, we're on the percipice of an enormous shift.

"[I'm] a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past, our present and future."

Whilst Beyoncé will take most of the headlines, other musical royalty in the shape of country legend Willie Nelson performed to the Houston crowd.

The 91-year-old opted to perform his hit 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys' - perhaps a politically astute tongue in cheek nod to the fact the rally was held in Houston, home of the NFL's Texans franchise rather than in Dallas, home of the Cowboys.