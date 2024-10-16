US Election Latest: Pennsylvania in focus, legal shenanigans abound, and Musk gives $75m to Trump

Harris hits back at Trump after he calls political rivals "the enemy within"

A flurry of litigation from both camps - expect this election to last well past November

Elon Musk gives a whopping $75m to Trump

As we reported recently, Trump has said that his political rivals are "the enemy within", saying so in a recent rally in California and again on a Fox News interview.

He suggested the military should be deployed against those who create "chaos" on Election Day.

Harris yesterday fought back.

She has called a second Trump term "a huge risk for America", using her rally in Pennsylvania to show clips of the former President, and releasing new TV adverts featuring some of Trump's more worrying comments;

Dozens of lawsuits are already underway regarding who is allowed to cast ballots, and the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

There are a number of lawsuits by the Department of Justice seeking to protect voting access - yet there are many others by conservative groups which seek to restrict voting access.

According to Wendy Weiser of the Brennan Center for Justice, while this was seen previously in the 2020 election, "it hs exploded".

Apparently, the Harris campaign has hundreds of lawyers ready in all 50 states. The Trump campaign is anticipated to have a similarly comprehensive effort.

So while the 5th November is the Election Day, don't expect to have an answer by then.

In the last quarter, Elon Musk poured $75 million into a group that backs Donald Trump. This is according to new campaign finance filings.

He donated to a new group he launched in the Summer, named "America PAC". This group has funded voter outreach across key swing states and other Congressional races.

While it is not the largest donation from one individual in this election, it is a significant sum.

Other long-time Republican donors have given more - yet what may be more beneficial to Trump is Musk's vocal support for him on x.com - the site that Musk owns and that is considered by many to be the "town square" of the internet.

Sustained backing for Trump with 3 weeks to go

Donald Trump is now as short as 8/111.73 to be the next President as support continues to pile in for the former US President with less than three weeks to go.

The odds suggest he now has a bigger than 57% chance of regaining the White House, with Kamala Harris pushed out to 11/82.38, and a 42% probability.

Over £2m was traded on the Winner market alone on the Betfair Exchange yesterday, with the total on all markets surpassing £2.5m.