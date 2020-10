US Election Latest Odds: Donald Trump closing the gap on Joe Biden

With five days to go until US election day the odds have shortened on Donald Trump winning re-election as he tries to save his presidency.

Trump is a 35% chance - at odds of 15/82.88 - to win the election on Tuesday and, while that is not where he wants to be, it is a better position than the president was in 24 hours ago.

There's been a small drift on Biden to 8/151.53 - a 65% chance to become America's 46th president.





The president predicted on Tuesday that there'd be a red wave on election day as voters rallied to his call for four more years in the White House. Many pundits have written off Trump's chances, even though he upset the odds to win four years ago, and the president will hope that what we're seeing in the betting reflects a groundswell of support that can power him to victory.

He received emphatic support from Nigel Farage who told a rally in Arizona yesterday that Trump was "the bravest person I have ever met."

There was good news for Trump when America's third quarter GDP figures were released and showed growth of 33%.

Trump was quick to point to the numbers as a reason why he should be re-elected but Biden hit back saying: "Donald Trump is on track to be the first president since Herbert Hoover to leave office with less jobs than when he came in."

The race is moving quickly as the finish is in sight

Biden is taking nothing for granted and will today hold two rallies in Florida, a state that's crucial in any US election and usually very close. In 2012, Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney 50.0% to 49.1% there. In 2016, it was almost as close, with Donald Trump edging out Hillary Clinton by 1.2%.

At all but one of the last 14 US elections, Florida has voted with the winner. In 2020 the Republicans are 4/51.83 to win Florida and the Democrats 6/52.16.

In another key state - Pennsylvania - Paul Krishnamurty picks Biden to win as the bet of the day.