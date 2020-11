US Election Latest Odds: Donald Trump closing the gap on Joe Biden

At the start of American election day 2020 Donald Trump is closing the gap on Joe Biden in the betting on the Betfair Exchange.

As Americans head for their polling stations, Trump is 2.77/4 - a 37% chance - to win four more years in the White House. That's his shortest price for weeks and more than double the chance bettors gave him on election day 2016.

At one point during the night Trump was a 39% chance.

A record £300m has now been bet in the Next President market where favourite Joe Biden has drifted to 1.574/7 to win.

As election day loomed more than £40m was bet on the race in 24 hours - including £20m on Biden and £19m on Trump.





The two candidates traded blows right up until the end of the final day of campaigning and will probably continue to do so until we have a clear result in one of the most unpredictable elections ever.

Last night, Trump held a midnight rally in Michigan - where the Republicans are 3.65 to win - and told supporters he would deliver "one of the greatest wins in the history of politics."

Biden, meanwhile, told the president to pack his bags and prepare to leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington D.C. On Twitter he warned Americans that, with four more years, Trump could "forever alter the character of our nation. We can't let that happen."

Election day itself will be eventful and unpredictable, so make sure you keep up to date with the latest developments via our thread:

ELECTION DAY THREAD



Happy Election Day!



The first polls close in less than 14 hours.



Follow this thread throughout the day and all night for comprehensive coverage and analysis from @paulmotty ? Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 3, 2020

The support that has come for Trump on the Exchange shows that plenty of people think he could still win.

Biden backers should settle their jitters by reading our US election expert Paul Krishnamurty's article on why, in spite of what happened in 2016, the favourite usually wins in politics.

Paul will be reporting via the election thread on Twitter and on our US election live blog throughout the night.

It's going to be a long and fascinating day. Good luck whoever you're backing.