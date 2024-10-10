US Election Latest: Harris raises over $1B, Trump promises tax relief for Americans abroad, and football legends react to social media post

Harris likely the fastest candidate to ever reach the billion dollar mark

Here comes the money

Kamala Harris has shown no signs of struggling to find backers throughout the 2024 Presidential Election, and has already smashed through the $1B mark after joining the fray at the end of July.

The current vice-president is reported to have raised the incredible sum in less than 80 days which might show that while she trails slightly in the betting odds, she has plenty of support.

She currently sits at 6/52.20 odds on the Betfair Exchange.

It is little wonder that Harris has reached the number with plenty of big names queuing up to support the Democratic nominee for the White House.

Forbes reports that among those opening their wallets for Harris includes Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, ex-Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and well-known philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

Trump calling to Americans abroad

Whilst Trump holds a slight lead in current projections for the White House, the former star of The Apprentice USA knows all about the art of the deal.

It appears that he is trying to curry favour with a key demographic of Americans, namely those who live and work overseas.

The former President announced in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that he would support ending double taxation on Americans.

He was quoted, saying: "I support ending the double taxation of overseas Americans."

If Trump can enact this policy shift it could land well with overseas voters as it would eliminate an often unique and frustrating burden for Americans who earn a living abroad.

His campaign officials offered no more expansion on potential plans when asked so it remains to be seen exactly what policy change The Don would try to put to Congress.



Listen to Politics...Only Bettor US election special with Adam Boulton

Pressure? What pressure?

The above was the now-legendary line belted out by much-loved footballer turned pundit and commentator Alan Shearer as England defeated Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024. Shearer is also providing commentary on this football season and beyond with the Betfair Exchange.

However it appears that the earworm captured the attention of someone involved with Kamala Harris' campaign, as the sound was featured in a TikTok video by the Democratic candidate.

Shearer seemed as surprised as everyone else when appearing on his Rest Is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

The famed Newcastle striker - who is the Premier League record goalscorer - chuckled when asked for his thoughts, before adding: "She [Harris] must've loved the co-comms eh?"

Lineker suggested that perhaps Harris liked a bit of Geordie, and whilst that remains unconfirmed, the video did get a number of younger eyeballs on the campaign as more than 872,000 watched the clip which garnered over 119,000 likes.

If Harris is beginning to feel some pressure as she lags in the betting odds, then she need just take heed of Shearer's famous line - pressure is for tyres.