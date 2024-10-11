US Election Latest: Harris blue wall begins to fall, Trump talks cars in the Motor City and Obama attempts to sway swing states

Wall falls down

Kamala Harris will have been left disappointed after recent data showed that the northeastern blue wall has begun to crumble.

Wisconsin is edging towards red alongside Michigan which are two states that the current VP knows she must try to win in order to win the Presidency.

Recent days have seen her opponent Donald Trump make several impassioned speeches including alongside X owner Elon Musk which seems to have swayed voters towards his Republican ticket.

Motor City pit stop for The Don

Trump continues to go from strength to strength in the election with more speeches and promises that see him edge away from his rival.

He appeared in Detroit, Michigan, and pledged that he wants to build car factories like they used to, no doubt leaning heavily on the nostalgia of Henry Ford.

Speaking in the Motor City - whose much loved NFL side the Detroit Lions play at Ford Field, the former President claimed that all good car plants are now in Mexico.

Trump pledged that he would bring car manufacturing back to the Motor City and restore the former glory with plenty of jobs and work.

Whilst he can't be held accountable for these promises yet, it seems that plenty of voters are willing to take the businessman at his word and flocked to hear his words.

Barack is back... again

The man who had to famously welcome Donald Trump into the White House in January 2017 was none other than Barack Obama.

It seems that the former President is very keen to avoid having his old VP do the same honour as he took to the campaign trail oncemore for Kamala Harris.

Obama appeared at a rally in Pittsburgh, PA and didn't mince his words when it came to the man who continually had questioned whether he was an American citizen.

Whilst giving his speech Obama took aim at the fact that Trump had offered out branded bibles during his campaign stop.

Obama said: "You know he wants you to buy the word of God, Donald Trump edition. [He's] got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke."

The former politician also claimed that Trump was a bully and set a bad example for younger people in how to act in life.

Obama is currently taking part in a swing state blitz to keep the Harris campaign momentum going leading into the election in less than a month.

Former President Clinton is also expected to speak in rural Georgia on behalf of Harris to try to stem the tide of pro-Trump feeling.