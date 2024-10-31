US Election Latest: Trump plays to the crowd by dressing up as garbage man

Donald Trump has always been a showman who loved the feeling of wowing a crowd and he showed that again last night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The race is on a knife-ege there, with Trump 10/111.91 (52%) to win Wisconsin and Harris 1/12.00.

The 4/71.57 US election favourite sprinkled a bit of razzle dazzle into his campaign stop in the Badger State which is one of seven battlegrounds that will decide the outcome of the election next Tuesday.

After President Biden's gaffe, in which he called Trump's supporters "garbage", the former Apprentice USA star turned up in a bin lorry. He didn't stop there, deciding to saunter onto the stage in an orange refuse collector vest.

Trump revealed his reasons for the get-up, admitting that he initially wasn't keen on sporting the vest.

He said: "Well I wasn't going to wear it [the vest] but they told me it looked so good, it actually made me look thinner and they got me, I said I want to wear it on stage. I may never wear a blue jacket again."

No Hail Mary needed as NFL legend backs Trump

Before Trump took to the stage in Wisconsin for his rally, a legend of Green Bay took to the stage to endorse Trump for the presidency.

There is perhaps nobody more influencial in Green Bay than the legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre who played 16 consecutive seasons for the team.

He got them the holy grail of a Superbowl win in 1997 - following a near three decade wait - and is still beloved by the people of Wisconsin unsurprisingly.

In such a closely fought swing state such as Wisconsin, it can't be understated how celebrities can sometimes make the difference with their endorsements.

Both campaigns have sought to utilise this tactic in the 2024 Presidential Election with stars, such as Beyonce appearing in Texas and Eminem in Michigan, for Kamala Harris.

Harris leans heavy on former presidents in Badger State

Just 140 miles away from Trump's rally in Green Bay, Harris took to the stage in Madison, Wisconsin.

As one of the seven key swing states, Wisconsin can decide an election and the Democrats have spent time and money in trying to ensure that they don't lose their 20,000 voter majority from 2020.

Kamala Harris gave a speech last night about wanting to unite America and how she wants people to know she would be a leader for everyone not just some.

However, whilst the words are valid and will come across well to those already supporting her, she remains the 13/82.63 outsider to win the presidency.

Harris has been accused of relying heavily on former presidents to try and swing people into voting for her but despite President Obama's appearance in Wisconsin earlier this month, the state still hasn't turned its back on Trump.

Former President Clinton will head to Oshkosh and Milwaukee today to encourage early voting in Wisconsin but it remains to be seen if it will aid Harris in her bid to win the White House.