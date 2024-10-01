US Election Explainer: Who is Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance?

A brief history of JD Vance who Donald Trump picked as his running mate

JD Vance is making headlines as Donald Trump's running mate in the race for Vice President of the United States.

Known for his candid and often controversial statements, Vance gained national recognition with his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, an intensely personal memoir on the American working class based on his own family struggles.

A former Marine, Vance served in Iraq before embarking on a career in law and politics. He first entered the political arena with a successful campaign for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, where he positioned himself as a voice for the rural and working-class constituents, often critiquing the political establishment and advocating for a more populist approach.

Vance's selection as Trump's running mate has garnered quite some interest, especially given the crucial role that Ohio plays in presidential elections.

His background and personal story resonate with many voters, making him a strategic choice for the Republican ticket. Yet recent experiences have shown he lacks the ability to woo and win over crowds - something he will try to brush off in the Vice Presidential debate.

A Midwest hero

Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio, experiencing first-hand the challenges of economic decline and familial struggles.

His mother struggled with drug addiction, which led to him being brought up primarily by his grandparents.

After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His time in the military shaped his views and commitment to public service. During his four years of service, he was deployed to Iraq and reached the rank of corporal.

Making the most of laws that allows returning veterans certain financial or educational benefits, he attended Ohio State University and gained a degree in political science and philosophy.

He then made the jump to Yale Law School, a focal point in his book and the resulting film adaptation.

He spent some time in Silicon Valley - but his real aim was Congress - and he won election in 2022 to become a Senator for Ohio.

Why was he chosen?

Trump's decision to select Vance as his running mate reflects a desire to strengthen his appeal in key battleground states, particularly in the Midwest.

Vance's narrative aligns with Trump's focus on addressing the needs and concerns of working-class Americans, and his military service adds a layer of credibility to the ticket.

As the campaign progresses, all eyes will be on Vance, particularly in the upcoming debate where he will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities and assert his position as a vital member of the Trump campaign.

With the election drawing near, Vance's performance could play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the race.

How has he done so far?

Vance was initially very critical of Trump.

In 2016, it's reported that he said of Trump "my god, what an idiot" and "I find him reprehensible".

Yet he has become a fervent advocate of Trump and his policies.

Last week in Michigan, he said "We're going to pursue some commonsense tax and economic policies - we will do it with American workers rather than foreign slave labourers."

He courted controversy recently when he claimed that residents of Springfield, Ohio, had "their pets abducted and eaten" by "Haitian illegal immigrants".

The theory has been debunked by many, including Vance himself, who told CNN; "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do."

How will Vance approach the VP Debate?

Tonight, he will be seeking to gain control of the narrative.

He will be wanting to hit Walz on his so-called liberal policies as Governor of Minnesota, and defend his own record as Ohio Senator.

He will also no doubt want to attack Harris' lacklustre response to Hurricane Helene, which as we wrote recently will affect thousands of Americans in swing states, and the response to Israel's invasion of Lebanon.

Time will tell if this wild-card VP pick can prove his worth.