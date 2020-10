US Election: Britain would vote Trump out of the White House if given a vote

Excluding those who said they didn't know, refused to answer or said they'd vote for someone else, 80% of Brits would vote for Joe Biden and just 20% for Donald Trump.

The YouGov survey of 1,725 people also showed that of those that expressed a preference, Biden support in the UK rises to 99% amongst Brits that voted Labour or Lib Dem in the 2019 general election, and 96% among those that voted Remain.

Of those that expressed a preference for Trump, support in the UK peaks at 39% among those that voted Conservative in the 2019 general election, and 38% amongst those that voted Leave.

Trump is also more popular with men, with a quarter (24%) of those who gave a preference saying the POTUS would get their vote, compared to 14% of women.

Just 12% of people who expressed a preference in Donald Trump's ancestral home of Scotland would vote for him, while 19% of Londoners would vote him back in, with 22% in the North West and 26% in Yorkshire and the Humber in favour of the POTUS.

Of those that would vote Trump, the top three reasons given were that they believe his opponent is weak (49%), his stance over the economy (48%) and that he is a strong leader (47%).

Meanwhile, those that would vote Biden said the top reasons were that they are concerned his opponent is dangerous (73%), that they simply don't like his opponent (71%) and that they think his opponent is weak (26%).

While 77% of those surveyed believe Trump is not fit to be US President it's not a ringing endorsement for Biden either, with just 37% claiming he is fit to be the next leader of the free world.

When asked what the most important qualities are in the US president, honesty (69%), empathy with ordinary people (62%) and the ability to deliver on promises (57%) came out on top, but it appears that Trump falls short of the traits required for Brits, with those researched claiming he's arrogant (77%), dangerous (68%) and aggressive (40%).

It seems views on Biden aren't as strong, as when asked for three traits Brits think he possesses, 35% claimed they didn't know.

Other key points from the research showed that over half (53%) in the UK think that personalities speak louder than policies when it comes to attracting votes in US Presidential elections. Just 17% said policies were more important.

The study also revealed that we are a nation divided when it comes to who we'd rather align with internationally. When asked if they would prefer to be a part of the USA or the EU, a mere 7% claimed the USA, and 49% the EU. Over a third (36%) said they would rather be part of neither bloc.

Betfair's politics analyst Paul Krishnamurty said: "While the people of Britain may have declared their desire for a clear-cut Biden victory, the US landscape is somewhat different. Trump's ability to capture the public discourse makes this election a referendum on himself, and he will need to secure some of the important swing-states to have any chance of victory.

"States like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona are crucial if Trump wants to retain the White House, and he needs each one to fall perfectly in his favour for the election to go his way. I predict that Arizona will swing blue in this election. Florida is a coin-flip, as the odds suggest, but one Trump needs to win- his path to the White House is hard to envision without the Sunshine State.

"Pennsylvania is perhaps the most interesting of all- it is almost impossible for Trump to win without it, and while Biden can just about manage to lose it, his path without it narrows considerably. Mid-term votes and registration trends, however, suggest the state will swing blue."

