Is Georgia indicment turning point for Trump?

Ex-president's 2024 odds drift with fourth indicment

Biden may be biggest benficiary of Trump woes

The odds on Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Election drifted to 3.613/5 on the Betfair Exchange after the former-US president was charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump, who is trying to make an extraordinary return to the White House, remains the clear 1.454/9 favourite to win the Republican nomination.

This despite the latest charge, on state racketeering and conspiracy charges over efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia, making it four cases in which he is now the defendant. If convicted, he could go to jail.

Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy - both 9.617/2 for the Republican nomination - are Trump's most-likely challengers and they may feel emboldened by the mounting list of charges against Trump.

It is an incredible state of affairs, with Trump expected to run in the 2024 presidential election even though he has been indicted for trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 vote, which he lost to Joe Biden.

As an ex-president, Trump is eligible to run again because he only served one term in the White House.

Biden favourite to win second term

Joe Biden is the 2.789/5 favourite to win a second term at next year's election which will take place on Tuesday 5 November. Expect fireworks between now and then, as candidates grapple for the nominations and the battle for the White House, whoever is standing for the Republicans, becomes ferocious.

The current president has his critics, and at 80 some have questioned whether he is too old to try to win a term that would end when he is 85, but Biden has confirmed that he is running.

Biden is considered by many in the Democratic party to be the candidate best suited to defeating Trump again.

But he faces oppostion from Robert Kennedy Jr, the eccentric anti-vaxxer nephew of former-president John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy is 20.019/1 to win the Democratic nomination, although California governor Gavin Newsom is half those odds on the Exchange.

In all likelihood, it will be Biden standing for the Democrats. The only real question is whether the indictments Trump faces will prevent the next US election being a rerun of the last one.

