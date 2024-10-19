Politics...Only Bettor: Listen to our US Election special Episode 2 now!

Episode two of Politics...Only Bettor is live

Little more than two weeks remain of the tightest race in years

Our expert panel explore the chances of Trump and Harris in must-listen show

We are now counting down the days until America decides on its next President.

In what has been a tight race with both candidates holding the lead several times, Donald Trump has edged clear of Kamala Harris in recent weeks. Will it prove decisive? You can get the views of former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton, The Sun political editor Harry Cole, Mirror journalist and Twitter commentator Susie Boniface, aka FleetStreetFox, and Betfair's Sam Rosbottom in the second of three episodes focusing on the US Election.

Catch up with the campaigns as election day looms

Much has happened since the first show recorded in early October. As mentioned, there is now significant daylight between the two candidates' odds. Our panel explores what has powered that betting move and whether it will be sustained.

We look at Kamala Harris' recent round of media interviews as the Democratic candidate attempts to counter accusations that she was dodging the spotlight including one on Fox News. Will these appearances be enough to convince any wavering Republicans to vote Democrat?

It's been an interesting week for Trump, too. A town hall in Pennsylvania ended with the GOP candidate swaying to music for 39 minutes following some feinting in the audience. He has also said some questionable comments on IVF treatment and more. Will those sway any voters into a change of mind? Listen to Politics...Only Bettor

Are we due an upset in a swing state or two?

The swing states are key to any election win and we look at the chances of an upset in any of the seven, while also exploring the situation in the Senate and House of Representatives.

We have entered the final days of the 2024 Presidential Election so get across all the key talking points with the second Politics...Only Bettor podcast of the campaign.