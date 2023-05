Jury rules against Trump but he still wants presidency

He's odds-on to be Repubican candidate

Biden is favourite to win second term

Donal Trump is 4.03/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the 2024 US Presidential Election after a jury found on Tuesday that he sexually abused an advice columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store changing room.

The verdict for the first time finds an ex-US president liable for sexual abuse.

Earier, this year he became the first ex-president to face criminal charges relating to allegations that he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels.

As yesterday's verdict was the result of a civil not criminal case, the only legal sanction Trump will face is financial, and he has been ordered to pay Carroll around $5m in damages.

Trump was typically unrestrained in calling the verdict "a disgrace" and saying it was part of a "witch hunt" against him.

Slight drift on Trump but he's odds-on to be candidate

Bettors remain convinced that Trump will be the Republican nominee and he is 1.695/7, although that is a slightly longer price than previoulsy on the Betfair Exchange.

Trump is determined to return to the White House after he was voted out in 2020.

The Florida governor Ron DeSantis [4.1] is Trump's nearest rival, and DeSantis has previously been the favourite, but he has drifted.

If the odds are correct then next year's US presidential election is set to be a re-run of 2020 when Trump was the incumbent and Joe Biden the Democratic challenger.

Back then, Biden beat Trump in a bitter contest with the latter claiming that the election had been stolen from him. Trump's claims were subsequently proved to have no foundations at all.

Biden recently confirmed that he would seek a second term in office.

He is the [2.88] favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win next year's election.

If Trump is the Republican candidate next year, then it will be another bitterly-fought election between the pair. It will also be an unusual situation to have two candidates simultaneously running for a second presidential term.