US media says Trump faces seven charges

First president to receive federal indicment

But bettors still say it's Biden v Trump in 2024

Donald Trump is 1.664/6 on the Betfair Exchange to be the Republican (GOP) candidate for next year's US presidential election even though it was reported in America that he will face federal charges over his handling of classified documents.

The 76-year-old is 4.216/5 to go on and win the election. President Joe Biden is the favourite at 2.6813/8 to win a second term in the White House.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis - 3.7511/4 for the Republican nomination - looks like the only candidate who can stop the former-president facing Biden again.

In a neat twist, Trump looks set to appear at a federal court in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon, where he will be arrested and hear the charges.

It would be the first time a US president has faced a federal indictment and Trump could face as many as seven charges, including unauthorised retention of classified files after he left the presidency.

Conspiracy, espionage but still running in '24?

Trump denies the allegations and called the news a "sady day for America."

His attorney said the charges include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, and illegally retaining classified documents under the Espionage Act.

He is already facing criminal charges - in another presidenital first - about allegations that he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels.

Legal experts said the federal indictments would not prevent Trump from running for the presidency.

Betfair markets still say it's Biden v Trump II

So far, since reports surface in the US overnight, the Betfair Exchange markets have been fairly unmoved.

Betfair Exchange bettors still think next year's election will be a re-run of 2020's Biden v Trump in which the Democrat was the winner.

The last US Presidential election in 2020 broke records on Betfair as punters wagered on a ferocious battle between the candidates. Next year's election promises to be even bigger and more hotly contested, so keep up to date with our politics live betting blog.