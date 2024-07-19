US Presidential Election: Harris the clear favourite for Democratic Nominee with betting pointing to Biden moving aside

As rumours intensify that Joe Biden will step down as the Democratic party's nominee this weekend, his odds have lengthened dramatically on the Betfair Exchange.

Once considered a near certainty at 1/101.10 his odds continue to drift and from 6/42.50 yesterday they now stand at 9/25.50. This comes amid reports that former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are privately urging him to drop out.

His most likely successor is Vice President Kamala Harris, with punters backing her to become the nominee.

Harris's odds have shortened to 8/13 (1.6), indicating a greater than 60% chance of being the nominee.

Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom, said: "In a dramatic reversal of fortunes, Joe Biden is now trailing Kamala Harris in the battle for the Democratic nomination.

"There have been a string of Democratic lawmakers and donors asking Biden to step aside, hoping to choose a nominee who is more likely to win against Donald Trump.

"This unprecedented shift has led to huge fluctuations in the betting markets - though not much looks likely to dislodge Donald Trump from his perch as the election front-runner this November."