US Election Latest: Mark Kelly the new Dem VP favourite as Harris closes gap on Trump

Mark Kelly the new Betfair Exchange favourite to be Democrat Vice President nominee

Kamala Harris in to 1.04 1/25 to be Deomcrat nominee

Trump still Election winner favourite but Harris drops under 3.0 2/1

Kelly's odds tumble in Dem VP betting

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has been the subject of a gamble in the Democrat Vice President nominee betting.

Out at 6.05/1 on Monday he is currently the 2.915/8 favourite with Betfair Exchange customers to support Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

In a close betting heat, the former astronaut is favourite ahead of Josh Shapiro at 3.613/5. Other likely rivals include 7.06/1 Roy Cooper, 9.08/1 Andy Beshear and 11.010/1 Pete Buttigieg.

Harris dips under 2/1 3.00 to win 2024 Election

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris continues to attract money both in the betting markets as well as from donors.

More than $80m was donated to her campaign in the last 24 hours, during which her odds to win the election moved from 3.412/5 to under 3.02/1 as it becomes clear that she is going to be the Democrat candidate.

Harris' Democrat Nominee odds stand at just 1.041/25 this morning. The next name in the betting is Michelle Obama at 43.0.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "With the backing of the majority of delegates and a record $81 million of funding raised in 24 hours, Kamala Harris is being increasingly backed by punters too.

"Harris is 1/20 to be named the nominee, and is 15/8 to be the next US President. While she is still some way behind Donald Trump, the race for the White House is now considerably tighter.

"Trump has been heavily backed since April with odds as short as 4/9 before Biden bowed out on Sunday. Punters gave the President odds as long as 23/1 in the days before he announced he would end his campaign.

Read more US politics here