Next Tory Leader Live Blog: Favourite Badenoch announces she will run

Badenoch the long-time favourite to succeed Sunak

Jenrick second and Tugendhat next up in betting

Nominations close on Monday July 29

Monday 29 July - 09:15 - Long-time favourite Badenoch announces she will run

Kemi Badenoch has been favourite to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader for some time now but she has kept us waiting before announcing her intention to run.

Badenoch finally broke the silence on Sunday evening when declaring she would run. The annoucement has done little to shift her odds, Badenoch remaining the 3.185/40 favourite followed by Robert Jenrick at 4.1 with Tom Tugendhat next in the betting at 5.49/2. James Cleverly 7.413/2 and 11.521/2 Priti Patel and 44.043/1 outsider Mel Stride round out the current list of nominees.

Nominations close today.

Wednesday 24 July - 15:00 - Badenoch still fav as Cleverly declares he's running

James Cleverly is 7.613/2 on the Betfair Exchange to become the Next Conservative Leader after becoming the first candidate to declare he is running to replace outgoing Tory leader Rishi Sunak.

The former home and foreign secratary called for the Conervatives to show more self-discipline and blamed "too much time rowing amongst ourselves", for his party's landslide defeat in the general election earlier this month.

Candidates need to get the backing of at least 10 colleagues to be able to stand in the contest to replace Sunak, which is expected to last three months. The deadline for candidates to secure those nominations is this coming Monday (29 July).

Kemi Badenoch reamins the 3.55/2 favourite to be the next Tory leader ahead of Robert Jenrick at 4.57/2, Tom Tugendhat at 5.69/2 and Priti Patel at 12.011/1.

However, one man who now seems extremely unlikely to replace Sunak is Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after Cleverley declared that his party doesn't do mergers when asked if it could move closer to Farage's party. The controversial 60-year-old is now available to back at around 200.0199/1 having been as short as 4.03/1 in early April.

- Kemi Badenoch 3.55/2

- Robert Jenrick 4.57/2

- Tom Tugendhat 5.69/2

- James Cleverly 7.613/2

- Priti Patel 12.011/1

- BAR 28.027/1

*odds correct as of 15:00 Wednesday 24 July

Monday 8 July - 17:00 - Jenrick backed in to second favourite

Kemi Badenoch shortened to 3.211/5 on the Betfair Exchange to become the next leader of the Conservative party as MPs returned to Westminster following Labour's landslide victory.

The former business and trade minister has long been touted as a potential successor to Sunak and received more support on the Exchange across the weekend.

It is not yet known when the leadership race proper will begin nor what format it will take. There have been arguments already about the participation of party members, with some Conservatives insisting that ordinary members must be able to vote.

None of that has stopped Betfair punters backing MPs who are seen as likely contenders. Badenoch was 4.216/5 on Friday and has seen her odds shorten in the immediatate aftermath of the election.

Robert Jenrick is the potential candidate with the momentum in the market. He was 13.012/1 on Friday but is now 4.67/2 second favourite after making media appearances over the weekend, as the Tories digested the scale of their defeat.

Tom Tugendhat 7.613/2 is also in the mix and expected to run again for the leadership, as is Priti Patel 11.521/2 who is also yet to declare that she's standing but has ruled out doing a deal for Nigel Farage and the Reform Party.

Suella Braverman is probably the most right-wing of the potential candidates and has talked in positive terms about Farage but she was reported to be losing support for a possible leadership bid. The former-home secretary drifted from 10.09/1 to her current price of 17.016/1.

Friday 5 July - 11:00 - Badenoch early favourite to be next Tory leader

Kemi Badenoch is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to the next Conservative leader after Rishi Sunak resigned following his party's crushing election defeat.

At the time of writing, with two of the 650 seats left to declare, the Tories have 121 seats, a loss of 251, and Keir Starmer will govern with a landslide majority in the House of Commons.

There will be a lot of soulsearching among Tory MPs and speculation is already rife about while lead them in opposition. Some of their big name politicians, who may have been in contention to succeed Sunak, lost their seats, including Penny Mordaunt who has previously stood for the leadership.

Ex-prime minister Liz Truss was also defeated in her constituency.

Badenoch is 4.2 to be next Tory leader and will have her supporters on the right of the party. She served as secretary of state for business and trade in Sunak's government and has been regarded as one of the Conservatives' rising stars.

She previously stood for Conservative leader in 2022 - an experience she will be able to draw on if she runs again this time around. Asked recently if she wanted to succeed Sunak, she said: "We will talk about leadership things after an election".

Tom Tugendhat 4.9 has also stood for Conservative leader in the past and subsequently had a job in government. He comes from the party's more liberal One Nation wing and could position himself as an antidote to some of the more right-wing candidates.

Priti Patel 8.8 would certainly fall into the latter category. As Home Secretary under Boris Johnson she was an uncompromising figure but remained popular with many party members. Patel has also proved that she can bounce back, having been sacked by Theresa May before returning to the frontline under Johnson.

Patel's successor in the Home Office, Suella Braverman 10.0, also has leadership ambitions. She is a divisive figure, however, and was sacked by Sunak. But she would not be afraid of taking the fight to the Labour government or Reform MPs.

Robert Jenrick 13.0 and James Cleverly 13.5 may also choose to run after holding on to their seats.

The former campaigned in the build-up to the election as if he was already positioning himself for a crack at the job.

Cleverely said last night that he would not rush to quick judgements about the election result and took a swipt at Reform.

Nigel Farage became an MP at the eighth attempt, winning Clacton for Reform UK last night. Now he is 24.0 to become the next Conservative leader.

He attacked the Tories throughout the campaign but there are many within their ranks who admire him.

Could Farage switch from Reform to the Tories and mount a bid to be leader? The odds indicate that there are some punters who believe it could happen. His party won plenty of votes last night, taking them from both Labour and the Conservatives.