Next General Election: Labour favourites as splits appear on the right of UK politics

As the world awaits the second Trump presidency, which will begin with his inauguration next Monday (20 January), there are signs that in UK politics Labour could benefit from divisions on the right.

Labour have regained favouritism in the Betfair Exchange next general election most seats betting market. The moves come as Keir Starmer was forced to give his chancellor Rachel Reeves what amounted to a vote of confidence after she was criticised for her handling of the economy.

The Conservatives, who were the favourities last week, have drifted to 2.9215/8, while Reform are 3.412/5.

These are still short prices for parties that respectively lost 251 seats at the general election six months ago and currently hold just five seats. But there has been so much noise about the right shaking up UK politics since Trump's victory in the US election that, even with a majority of 174 seats, Starmer's government looked fragile.

Plenty of people would still argue that Labour are in trouble. Starmer had to fend off attacks from Elon Musk and this had to insist that he had faith in Reeves. He went as far as to say that she would be his chancellor for all of the current parliament, as she faced criticism for the falling pound and rising government borrowing costs.

Weak Tories and chaotic Reform are good for Starmer

Fortunately for Starmer, the Tories have a mere 121 MPs and will struggle to mount a challenge at the next election from such a low starting point.

It remains to be seen whether Badenoch can make an impact as their leader but there have been reports that many think she will follow Liz Truss and Iain Duncan Smith as Tory leaders who never got the chance to take them into an election.

Farage "malevolent", "incompetent" and favourite to be PM

A month ago, Reform looked to be the party with the momentum, as rumours spread the Elon Musk would give them the funds needed to win the next election. Their leader Nigel Farage was riding high but then Musk said Reform needed a new leader.

Betfair opened an Exchange market on exactly that and Richard Tice is current favourite. Ten Reform councillors moved against Farage at the weekend, calling him "malevolent" and "incompetent" in a letter that announced their intention to resign. And yet Farage remains in place, perhaps because none of the parties he has been involved, such as UKIP, ever achieved anything without him.

Farage is still the favourite to be the UK's next prime minister. At 4.84/1, it is obvious that bettors have more faith in him than Badenoch 8.27/1.

Farage is also the joint favourite, along with James Cleverly, to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. You can get 6.05/1 on the Reform leader crossing the House of Common's benches to become the next Tory leader. It is an odd state of affairs, that indicates that the right of British politics remains in flux, and the biggest beneficary may be Starmer.

