Ryan Moore Day Two at Chester: Four of interest on Thursday
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has four rides on the second day of the Chester May Meeting, and can go close in the feature with Point Lonsdale...
-
Four rides on Thursday from Chester for Ryan Moore
-
Point Lonsdale can go close in feature Ormonde Stakes
-
Capulet should be suited by step up in trip
-
Crystal Mariner interesting from handy draw
14:35 Chester - Never So Brave
Never So Brave (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Sir Michael Stoute
- F: 22-1
I haven't ridden him in any of his three starts but he clearly got unlucky in bumping into two subsequent Group 1 winners in Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek last season. This well-related No Nay Never colt made no mistake when winning at Thirsk on his return, so hopefully he has the class to defy a mark of 94 here. It is not overly-generous on his bare form, but he should at least be competitive off it. His draw in three could have been worse.
15:05 Chester - Capulet
Capulet (Usa)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 123-3
This race has cut up to just five runners but they all have their chance. Clearly, Harper's Ferry has it all to do on the book but he is a Lope De Vega out of an Oaks winner, so who knows what ability is still to come.
My colt probably didn't run up to his best on his return behind Bracken's Laugh at Chelmsford but hopefully he will have sharpened up for that run, this 1m2f trip will suit, and he can return to his 2yo form. I was impressed by Jayarebe at Newmarket but, like a lot of those who impressed when being up with the pace at that meeting, I'd like to see them do it again under different conditions.
15:40 Chester - Point Lonsdale
Point Lonsdale (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 138643-06
Again, a smallish field but it has a fair bit of depth. I'd like to think my horse is just about the one to beat, though. He won the Huxley Stakes in testing ground here last year but he has Group 1 form on a decent surface, courtesy of his runs in the Irish Champion Stakes, and in the Sheema Classic last time. The trip is the obvious unknown.
16:10 Chester - Crystal Mariner
Crystal Mariner (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Sir Michael Stoute
- F: 3136-
Stall one looks good on paper but it doesn't always work out like in a maximum field around here. But you just ride your race. He has been gelded and has had a wind op since we last saw him, and he has his chance off 84 on his Redcar third under a penalty. Trip and ground should suit.
