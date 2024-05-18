Ryan Moore: Aesop's Fables the one to beat at Naas on Sunday

Encouraging start for Treasure Isla

Aesop's Fables the one to beat

Air Commander on a fair mark

2 (5) Treasure Isle (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 2 SBK 8/15

EXC 1.64

I am not sure how strong Treasure Isle's Curragh maiden was - the third was well beaten at Chester - but he obviously shaped well in second on what was deep ground and he could be seen to better effect on a better surface, and with that run under his belt he ought to go well. But we are up against four unknowns here, all of which have something to recommend them on pedigree, maybe chief among them Lovely.

2 (3) Aesop's Fables (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 3083330-7 SBK 2/1

EXC 3.25

He is probably the one to beat in here on his best form, those being his third places in the Breeders' Cup Sprint and the Abbaye last season, so hopefully he can step forward a good deal on his reappearance here last month and show it.

3 (6) Fairy Godmother (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 2 SBK 11/4

EXC 3.9

Every horse has their chance in here after just the one start and my filly has ground to make up on Sparkling Sea, who beat her here convincingly last month. But this race will be won by the filly who improves most from their first to second start, and hopefully that is mine.

5 (1) Military J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 143-54 SBK 8/1

EXC 9.8

We had him in a couple of races at York this week. This looks a very tough assignment for him, but hopefully the blinkers will sharpen him up.

2 (3) Air Commander (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 26-16 SBK 3/1

EXC 1.1

He didn't show his best here last month, but hopefully he is better than we saw there. He looks to be on a fair mark judged on his earlier Dundalk maiden win that has worked out pretty well.

