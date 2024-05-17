Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Dixie to score for Doyle at Kilbeggan

Showed ability in points

Likely to be better suited by this test

Dixie Mafia is overpriced at Kilbeggan

Dixie Mafia makes his rules debut this evening after failing to complete in four of his five starts in points but he's better than those form figures suggest and I think this test could suit him.

He was in the process of making a promising debut at Ballindenisk when he was suddenly pulled up before two out when still in close contention.

On his next start, he had comfortably eased clear of his rivals after two out and was set to win easily when falling at the last.

He came down on his next start too, this time when upsides at two out. Another non-completion followed before he finally finished a race of his latest start at Curraghmore. He finished a close third behind Jarrive De Mee who had run well on his only previous start when finishing fourth behind two subsequent bumper winners.

The way that Dixie Mafia has travelled through those races and his jumping issues suggests that Dixie Mafia could be better suited by the test of a bumper and I think the longer bumper trip around this track will suit him. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.