Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Dixie to score for Doyle at Kilbeggan
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at Kilbeggan...
-
Showed ability in points
-
Likely to be better suited by this test
-
Dixie Mafia is overpriced at Kilbeggan
Kilbeggan - 20:30 - Back Dixie Mafia
Dixie Mafia makes his rules debut this evening after failing to complete in four of his five starts in points but he's better than those form figures suggest and I think this test could suit him.
He was in the process of making a promising debut at Ballindenisk when he was suddenly pulled up before two out when still in close contention.
On his next start, he had comfortably eased clear of his rivals after two out and was set to win easily when falling at the last.
He came down on his next start too, this time when upsides at two out. Another non-completion followed before he finally finished a race of his latest start at Curraghmore. He finished a close third behind Jarrive De Mee who had run well on his only previous start when finishing fourth behind two subsequent bumper winners.
The way that Dixie Mafia has travelled through those races and his jumping issues suggests that Dixie Mafia could be better suited by the test of a bumper and I think the longer bumper trip around this track will suit him. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Tony Calvin's Friday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 112.50pts
Returned: 85.80pts
P/L: -26.70pts
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's best bets at York and Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day Three York Dante Meeting: Tower Of London is exciting
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Dixie to score for Doyle at Kilbeggan
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Reach out for an Easterby bet in Friday 89/1 York double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet