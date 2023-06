Ryan Moore on Pearls and Rubies in opening race

Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin's tips

No. 16 (7) Pearls And Rubies (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "We thought we had a good 2yo on our hands before her debut at Navan just 13 days ago, but she had to go and do it and she had a very good yardstick to beat in I Am Invictus.

"In the circumstances, we were obviously thrilled that she could win there, and the step up in trip has to be a big positive given her run-style at Navan and her pedigree. The quick turnaround and her inexperience are obviously the big questions, as well as some similarly lightly-raced and promising fillies in opposition, but we think she is good."

No. 2 (14) The Antarctic (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "This is his first attempt at 7f and I think he will get it. A Group 1-placed juvenile, he did it nicely enough at Naas last time and decent ground suits. He has a 3lb penalty but he still has strong form claims."

No. 2 (8) Artorius (Aus) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman, Australia

Jockey: James McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Timeform: "Artorius was a smart performer in Australia who proved better than ever when successful in a Group 1 over six and a half furlongs at Randwick in March. Went close when third in this last year and is likely to make another bold bid. ."

No. 5 (4) Hukum (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: "The son of Sea The Stars is forever destined to be remembered as the lesser of his full-brother Baaeed, but he is a very talented horse in his own right.

"Indeed, he took perhaps one of his most notable scalps on his return from an injury-enforced absence of a year when taking the unbeaten record of the Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time."

No. 14 (30) Saint Lawrence (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 100

Tony Calvin: "Saint Lawrence was a very good horse with Roger Varian, rated 105 at his peak, and some of his better efforts have been at this course, including a second in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes here in April 2021.

"In fact, he was also beaten just 6 lengths in the King's Stand last season when sporting blinkers and he is clearly well handicapped on that effort. The headgear has been off for his last three starts but it is back on now and he hasn't run without promise on his two starts this season."

No. 15 (17) Lion Of War SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

Mark Milligan: "This son of Roaring Lion did well to win a Musselburgh handicap last time, coming from much further back than the other principals in race that didn't unfold at a particularly strong gallop.

"He'd taken a couple of runs to come to the boil prior to that win but he seems firmly on the right track now and, with this being his ninth career race, that experience could well be to his advantage, as the rough and tumble of this big-field affair should be something he'll take in his stride."

No. 3 (10) Dawn Rising (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "He has a little to find with the form horses but he is a lightly-raced individual, he is a decent 2m4f-winning hurdler, and he ran well on his return in the Saval Beg. He has his chance, with the stamina test promising to suit."

