It's probably fair to say it's been a tough punting week at Royal Ascot, not just for myself betting almost exclusively on the handicaps, but also for those who've been involved in the stakes races too.

With this column being penned before racing on Friday, I'm still hoping things will turn in our favour, having had a couple so far that have run well to be placed without quite doing enough to get that elusive win.

Perfuse was especially frustrating on Thursday, as I thought he ran a cracker to be fifth in the King George V Stakes, faring best of those that sat close to the absolutely bonkers early pace in the 1m 4f handicap.

My faith in him is unshaken and he'll be winning a big prize before the season is out, be that in a handicap or even in better company as he goes up through the grades.

No. 13 (10) Lethal Levi SBK 18/1 EXC 21 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 100

Saturday's handicaps again look trappy, with the 6f Wokingham at 17:00 always one of the toughest races of the summer to crack and this year's renewal is no exception.

The pace scenario looks tricky here, with the main prominent racers drawn in the centre, so it looks tough to predict which side (if any) will be favoured by the draw.

The unexposed Orazio has looked a young sprinter on the up for Charlie Hills and he could well be plying his trade in Group races before the season is out, but there's no juice left in his price now so I'm looking elsewhere.

Lethal Levi isn't drawn far from the main pace in stall 10 and he ran a cracker in a big-field handicap at York last time, beaten just a neck by Bielsa and he meets that rival on slightly better terms here.

At the time of writing, Karl Burke hasn't quite had the Royal Ascot he would have been hoping for, but he's had a couple of winners elsewhere this week and his team are continuing in fine form.

At 16/117.00, and with six places available on the Sportsbook, Lethal Levi looks a decent each-way shout under Clifford lee.

No. 15 (17) Lion Of War SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

Charlie Johnston is another northern trainer who hasn't done as well as he would have hoped at the Royal meeting this week but has a sporting chance of getting on the board with Lion Of War in the 1m 2f Golden Gates Stakes at 17:35.

This son of Roaring Lion did well to win a Musselburgh handicap last time, coming from much further back than the other principals in race that didn't unfold at a particularly strong gallop.

He'd taken a couple of runs to come to the boil prior to that win but he seems firmly on the right track now and, with this being his ninth career race, that experience could well be to his advantage, as the rough and tumble of this big-field affair should be something he'll take in his stride.

Don't be put off by his draw either in stall 17, as somewhat counterintuitively, high draws have a very good record over this trip on the round course at Ascot.

Oisin Murphy will also be keen to ride a winner for his main employers Qatar Racing at the big meeting too, and 6/16.80 about this one, particularly with five places available on the Sportsbook, makes plenty of appeal.

As you'd expect in a race such as this, there are plenty of potential dangers, with Ziryab and Lion Of War's own stable companion Knockbrex chief among them, particularly as Frankie Dettori looks an interesting jockey booking on the latter.