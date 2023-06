Kevin Blake has two tips for Day 5 at Royal Ascot

Bold bid expected from 12/1 13.00 Snellen in Chesham

13/8 2.62 Hukum will be very hard to beat in Hardwicke

This is it, the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot. We spend plenty of time building up to this most incredible of meetings and it comes and goes in what seems no time at all.

All being well, the final day will be made to count and we can land on a winner or two. Winners haven't been especially easy to find all week, but we'll keep swinging until the final bell in the hope of landing a knockout.

I've already put up Wellington in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (15:40) as one of my five best bets of Royal Ascot piece, so I won't repeat that case.

The first additional race of interest is the Chesham Stakes (14:30) and the one I like at a big price is the Gavin Cromwell-trained Snellen.

No. 17 (13) Snellen (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The daughter of Expert Eye impressed in a barrier trial at Naas a few weeks ago that has already worked out well and backed that up on the track by making a winning debut at Limerick just 10 days ago.

While the bare form might not look like much, Snellen shaped far better than the bare result, quickening to the lead only to veer left and make harder work of it than it should have.

She ultimately won very well and shaped as though there should be plenty more to come. This set of conditions should suit her well and a bold bid should be forthcoming.

The other race of interest is the Hardwicke Stakes (16:20) and the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum is the one that I like.

No. 5 (4) Hukum (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

The son of Sea The Stars is forever destined to be remembered as the lesser of his full-brother Baaeed, but he is a very talented horse in his own right.

Indeed, he took perhaps one of his most notable scalps on his return from an injury-enforced absence of a year when taking the unbeaten record of the Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time.

That victory came over a mile-and-a-quarter, a trip that would have been widely considered to be shorter than ideal for him, and one imagines that returning to a mile-and-a-half is very much going to be in his favour.

Last season saw him gain the biggest win of his career when hammering Pyledriver by 4¼ lengths in the Coronation Cup over this distance and if he can repeat something like that level of form he will prove to be very difficult to beat.

