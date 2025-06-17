Royal Ascot Day One Lucky 15: Four bets from our top tipsters up to 8/1

Timeform Superboost

Timeform Superboost

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 1/21.50 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion Top 3 Finish in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion was making his reappearance following a 333-day layoff, therefore is entitled to take a step forward having had the benefit of a run, and if he can replicate the level of form shown when claiming success here twelve months ago in the St. James's Palace Stakes, the Blue Point colt could prove tough to beat.

A Classic winner last season, Rosallion claimed success in the Irish 2000 Guineas having been beaten by Notable Speech in the Newmarket equivalent, with the ground perhaps slightly slower than ideal that day, but he went on to reverse the form in quicker conditions and should have conditions in his favour on this occasion.

Although Rosallion faces stiff opposition once again in this Group One contest, the talented colt, who bids for a second Royal Ascot success, can improve beyond his current rating and remains a hugely exciting prospect. The best may be yet to come from the three-time Group One winner, and he's difficult to oppose under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 5/2

Trainer Archie Watson has plenty of recent history with the Coventry Stakes, winning the Group 2 event in 2022 with the wonderful Bradsell prior to saddling the runner-up in each of the last two renewals courtesy of Army Ethos (2023) and Electrolyte (2024).

The latter tackled this race following a debut win over six furlongs at Ayr and Watson employs the same methodology with Underwriter who himself made a sparkling start to his career on the west coast of Scotland.

Partnered by James Doyle, who admittedly prefers the claims of fellow Wathnan Racing juvenile Postmodern here, the £200,000 Goffs Breeze Up purchase beat a small field with any amount in hand in a surprisingly quick time.

The excellent James McDonald takes over in the saddle and, although a multitude of these youngsters like Warsaw, Gstaad and Military Code have already displayed enough ability to win a race at this level, Underwriter appeals with four places on offer given his handler's record on the straight track.

Recommended Bet Back Underwriter in 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 17/2

One of the other Group 1 races on what is a fabulous card is the King Charles III Stakes (15:40). This really is brutally competitive with 23 runners set to sprint down the straight at Ascot. With there being plenty of pace on show, my inclination is to side with one that will be ridden with patience and look to strike late.

The Ed Walker-trained Mgheera has that profile and has been booming forward in terms of improvement this year. She needs to improve again to get seriously involved at this level, but this setup will maximise her prospects of doing so. She is drawn close to some of the best pace, so it all looks lined up for her to have every opportunity to run a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Mgheera in the 15:40 Royal Ascot SBK 8/1

Charlus won over hurdles for the Closutton outfit before running down the field in the Triumph Hurdle, but I suspect he'll end up being a much smarter flat horse than a hurdler.

He was beaten just once in four runs on the level when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, with his only defeat coming when second in a listed race to one that now sports a Timeform rating of 115 and has been placed in Group races on his last two starts.

That makes Charlus a very attractive proposition in his first handicap from a mark of just 98 and I'm happy to side with him against French Master, while it's also worth noting that Willie Mullins has won the last two renewals of this contest.