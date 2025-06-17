Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Day One Lucky 15: Four bets from our top tipsters up to 8/1

Horse racing at Ascot
Will you back the Betfair Royal Ascot Day 1 Lucky 15?

Check out our Royal Ascot Day One Lucky 15 as we combine four picks from four of our expert horse racing tipsters to form what will hopefully get the week off to a flying start...

Timeform Superboost

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 2/51.40 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet

Back Rosallion Top 3 Finish in 14:30 Royal Ascot

SBK1/1

Timeform Superboost

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 1/21.50 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet

Back Rosallion Top 3 Finish in 14:30 Royal Ascot

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 1. Watch Now!

#Bet 1 - 14:30 - Katie Midwinter: Back Rosallion @ 5/23.50

Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion was making his reappearance following a 333-day layoff, therefore is entitled to take a step forward having had the benefit of a run, and if he can replicate the level of form shown when claiming success here twelve months ago in the St. James's Palace Stakes, the Blue Point colt could prove tough to beat.

A Classic winner last season, Rosallion claimed success in the Irish 2000 Guineas having been beaten by Notable Speech in the Newmarket equivalent, with the ground perhaps slightly slower than ideal that day, but he went on to reverse the form in quicker conditions and should have conditions in his favour on this occasion. 

Although Rosallion faces stiff opposition once again in this Group One contest, the talented colt, who bids for a second Royal Ascot success, can improve beyond his current rating and remains a hugely exciting prospect. The best may be yet to come from the three-time Group One winner, and he's difficult to oppose under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet

Back Rosallion in 14:30 at Royal Ascot

SBK5/2

#Bet 2 - 15:05 - Sam Turner: Back Underwriter @ 17/29.50

Trainer Archie Watson has plenty of recent history with the Coventry Stakes, winning the Group 2 event in 2022 with the wonderful Bradsell prior to saddling the runner-up in each of the last two renewals courtesy of Army Ethos (2023) and Electrolyte (2024).

The latter tackled this race following a debut win over six furlongs at Ayr and Watson employs the same methodology with Underwriter who himself made a sparkling start to his career on the west coast of Scotland.

Partnered by James Doyle, who admittedly prefers the claims of fellow Wathnan Racing juvenile Postmodern here, the £200,000 Goffs Breeze Up purchase beat a small field with any amount in hand in a surprisingly quick time.

The excellent James McDonald takes over in the saddle and, although a multitude of these youngsters like Warsaw, Gstaad and Military Code have already displayed enough ability to win a race at this level, Underwriter appeals with four places on offer given his handler's record on the straight track.  

Recommended Bet

Back Underwriter in 15:05 Royal Ascot

SBK17/2

#Bet 3 - 15:40 Kevin Blake: Back Mgheera @ 8/19.00

One of the other Group 1 races on what is a fabulous card is the King Charles III Stakes (15:40). This really is brutally competitive with 23 runners set to sprint down the straight at Ascot. With there being plenty of pace on show, my inclination is to side with one that will be ridden with patience and look to strike late.

The Ed Walker-trained Mgheera has that profile and has been booming forward in terms of improvement this year. She needs to improve again to get seriously involved at this level, but this setup will maximise her prospects of doing so. She is drawn close to some of the best pace, so it all looks lined up for her to have every opportunity to run a big race.

Recommended Bet

Back Mgheera in the 15:40 Royal Ascot

SBK8/1

#Bet 4 - 18:10 Mark Milligan: Charlus @ 7/24.50

Charlus won over hurdles for the Closutton outfit before running down the field in the Triumph Hurdle, but I suspect he'll end up being a much smarter flat horse than a hurdler.

He was beaten just once in four runs on the level when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, with his only defeat coming when second in a listed race to one that now sports a Timeform rating of 115 and has been placed in Group races on his last two starts.

That makes Charlus a very attractive proposition in his first handicap from a mark of just 98 and I'm happy to side with him against French Master, while it's also worth noting that Willie Mullins has won the last two renewals of this contest.

Recommended Bet

Back Charlus in 18:10 Royal Ascot

SBK7/2

Now read our special on rating the Group 1 favourites at Royal Ascot

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 11/1 Listowel Harvest Festival pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing a pair of Easterby runners on Monday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 12/1 Southwell fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor