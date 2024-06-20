Royal Ascot Day Four Tips from Timeform: Inisherin can show his class
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday...
Timeform highlight three selections for day four of Royal Ascot
Inisherin a very smart sprinter
Inisherin showed up well for a long way in the 2000 Guineas, leading the field for more than five furlongs, and the speed he displayed at Newmarket encouraged connections to have a crack at sprinting.
That proved to be an excellent decision as, while Inisherin isn't bred to be a sprinter, he raised his game when dropped to six furlongs in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month and registered a decisive three and three-quarter-length success.
He was helped by Vandeek failing to fire on his reappearance, but even had last season's Middle Park winner been at his best he may have come up short against Inisherin who ran to a very smart level. That performance persuaded connections to supplement Inisherin and he holds strong claims on form, heading Timeform's ratings by 3 lb.
Improving Indelible to progress again
Indelible boasts a superb pedigree being by Shamardal out of multiple Group 1 winner Midday, and she made an encouraging start to her career last season when finishing runner-up on debut at Salisbury and then building on that to get off the mark at Lingfield.
Indelible took another significant step forward on that form to defy a penalty in a strong Doncaster novice on her return last month, prevailing by half a length in a race containing a host of well-bred and promising rivals.
She took a bit of time to hit top gear at Doncaster but stayed on strongly inside the final furlong and ultimately scored a shade cosily. An opening handicap mark of 91 could underestimate Indelible - she's top on Timeform's ratings - and there should be more to come from this well-bred filly (who still has the Timeform 'p' to show improvement is likely).
Space Legend to take big leap forward
Space Legend doesn't have standout claims on the ratings - he's only mid-division on that score - but he's not had as many opportunities as most of these and the way he shaped at Goodwood last time suggests he's got a much bigger effort in his locker.
Space Legend was sent off favourite for a Goodwood listed race after comfortably winning a Leicester maiden and he surely would have rewarded that support had he been granted a clear passage.
He was short of room at a crucial stage which resulted in him being shuffled back and conceding first run, but it was impressive how strongly he finished when finally in the clear and he did really well to get to within a neck of the winner.
That performance earned Space Legend the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one likely to be of interest next time, and he's an improving colt to be positive about.
Now read Ryan Moore's verdict on all of his day four rides at Royal Ascot
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
