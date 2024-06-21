Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day Four Rides: Opera Singer can show her star quality

Fairy Godmother looks the one to beat in the Albany

Hoping star filly Opera Singer can show her best

Ethical Diamond perhaps the pick of remaining rides

After being beaten on her debut, she reversed the form with the winner Sparkling Sea in a Group 3 at Naas last time, and did so nicely after meeting trouble in running. Again, we are dealing with unexposed 2yos here but I'd like to think she is the one to beat after the way she did it last time, though you have to respect Mountain Breeze. We also have Heavens Gate in here, who we considered running in the Queen Mary on Wednesday. She is not out of this.

He has run well on his last two starts but I think it is fair to say he has work cut out here on what she has shown to date and the opposition. Still, he has good form on fast ground and this is only his seventh start, so let's see.

She has a big chance and conditions look good for her. Obviously, this is an exceptionally hot race with the Newmarket 1-2-3 in here, as well as the French Guineas winner and other hopefuls, but we were delighted with Opera Singer's much-needed reappearance at the Curragh and hopefully you will now see the star filly that won the Boussac in such dominant fashion. If we do, then I expect a big run, but it's a deep race, as I said.

A smart novice hurdler, he comes here after just getting touched off on the Flat at Leopardstown last time. He is 5lb higher here but the step back up to 1m4f is expected to suit and he looks to hold a strong enough chance in a competitive race.

Flight Of Fancy ran a career-best last time and obviously has her chance, even if she has gone up 4lb. My mount Everlasting took advantage of the step down in class to win at Navan last time, and hopefully a first-time visor will sharpen her up even more. A mark of 102 gives her chances.

Once again we have four in here and there is little between all of them, with perhaps Chief Little Rock and Diego Velazquez having the best form credentials as it stands. Chief Little Rock was very good from the front over 1m2f at the Curragh last time, and he steps up in trip along with my mount Diego Velazquez, possibly a bit below par in the French Derby last time after finishing an excellent fourth in their Guineas. But things didn't go his way there, and hopefully he can show his true worth here. It's obviously a very open race but Agenda put up a big performance at Chester last time and I wouldn't ignore his claims.

I have never ridden him before he clearly ran well when second to Big Evs at York last time and a mark of 99 looks fair on that evidence.

Ethical Diamond - 16:25 Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore has an excellent record in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (16:25) and he won it for a fifth time last year on Okita Soushi for Joseph O'Brien.

Moore is riding for a different Irish stable this time and has good chances on Willie Mullins' unexposed four-year-old Ethical Diamond.

He ran in some of the top juvenile hurdles in the spring and then showed further improvement on his first Flat start for the yard when touched off by a nose on his handicap debut at Leopardstown.

That form is working out well, the step back up in trip won't be a problem and there's a lot to like about Ethical Diamond who is 2 lb clear on Timeform's ratings.

