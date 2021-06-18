Royal Ascot Day 5 Cheat Sheet: Bets from our writers to go through the card

Royal Ascot Day 5 Lays:

Our lay bet specialist, Patrick Weaver, picks out his horses to oppose on the final day of Royal Ascot, including one in the opening race.

Patrick says: "Aidan O'Brien has won four of the last 10 runnings of the Chesham Stakes (14:30) - all ridden by Ryan Moore and all started favourite.

"His Point Lonsdale is likely to be one of the shortest-priced runners of the week, and could start odds-on. Understandable, really, as he won his Curragh maiden by five lengths, drawing right away from his 10 rivals in the final furlong.

"This makes him the form pick ahead of Great Max which got up close home to beat Harrow over six and a half furlongs at Newbury last week.

"In addition to Point Lonsdale and Great Max, I like Sweeping which showed a good attitude when chasing home Dhabab at Leicester. The winner was sent off favourite for the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday, which shows how much the Gosdens think of him, and he would have been placed had he got a clear run and not been hampered.

"With Masekela winning over six on soft at Goodwood, it is perfectly possible that the two that were first and second at Yarmouth New Science and Reach For The Moon won't get a look in.

"That novices' event was run at a pedestrian pace with New Science winning with a bit in hand from Her Majesty's runner, who was outpaced and ran on late to take second.

"It will inevitably come down to which ones handles the ground the best, but if you were to lay one for a place I would choose Reach For The Moon who will improve for the run and should be a lot better at three than at two."

Kevin Blake: Menuisier runner set for Wonderful race in Hardwicke

Kevin says: "The David Menuisier-trained Wonderful Tonight found a quite remarkable amount of improvement last season, progressing from being beaten in a Listed race to winning two Group 1 races. The second of those Group 1 wins came over this course and distance on testing ground in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes last October.

"That she is proven on this type of surface is a major plus and while this is her seasonal reappearance, her connections are unlikely to be pitching her into this company if they expect her to need the run. There isn't a huge amount of pace in the race, so the fact that Wonderful Tonight is an uncomplicated prominent ride is a positive. She looks to have an excellent chance."

Timeform: Runner-by-runner guide to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Timeform provide their runner by runner guide to the big race on the final day of Royal Ascot 2021.

Timeform say: "Starman only made his debut in July last year, but has come a long way in a short space of time, the only blot on his copybook coming when below form in last year's Champions Sprint. Got right back on track with an excellent win in the Duke of York Stakes last time, always finding more when Nahaarr came to his quarters, winning with a bit in hand. Most progressive sort who is very much the one to beat."

Ryan Moore: Leading chance following excellent run in Kings Stand

The rain has gotten into the ground ahead of the final day of Royal Ascot, and that will suit some of Ryan Moore's seven booked rides...

Ryan says: "He ran a great race when a close seventh in the King's Stand here earlier in the week, and he would have got much closer had he any racing room up on the rail in the closing furlong or so. A reproduction of that run clearly makes him the pick of the weights off a mark of just 100 here. He has form on fast and soft ground, the extra furlong could even be a positive, and he must have a leading chance if he handles the quick turnaround. He has form on soft."

Joseph O'Brien: We've been eyeing this race for Visualisation

Joseph O'Brien has a couple of lively chances in the Golden Gates Handicap on the final day of Royal Ascot...

Joseph says: Visualisation has had a really good year already, winning three times including a premier handicap on Irish Guineas weekend last time. He showed a really game attitude that day and handled the testing ground well, but I do think he'll handle a sounder surface. He has looked as though this longer trip would suit him for a while, but we deliberately delayed stepping him up until now. Hopefully the increased emphasis on stamina can draw more improvement from him and he can run a big race.

Kevin Blake: Falcon can fly to success in lucky last

Kevin says: "has long threatened to be a high-class stayer and while there have been a few false dawns over the years, his winning performance in the Chester Cup suggests that he is finally putting it all together.

"Dropped in after a tardy start, he looked to have plenty to do with half a circuit to run, but he made powerful headway to challenge out wide and powered clear in the closing stages to win very well.

"That winning performance came off a mark of 104 and his new mark of 110 looks low if anything. The test that this race presents should suit him well and the rain won't hold any fears for him. He looks to have a great chance of being the final winner of Royal Ascot 2021."