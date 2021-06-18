Joseph O'Brien: Two chances at Royal Ascot on Day 5 plus my Down Royal runners

Two lively chances who have had this race in mind

Royal Ascot 17:35 - Visualisation and Isle Of Sark

Visualisation has had a really good year already, winning three times including a premier handicap on Irish Guineas weekend last time. He showed a really game attitude that day and handled the testing ground well, but I do think he'll handle a sounder surface. He has looked as though this longer trip would suit him for a while, but we deliberately delayed stepping him up until now. Hopefully the increased emphasis on stamina can draw more improvement from him and he can run a big race.

No. 4 (5) Visualisation (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 100

Isle Of Sark is a horse we've always loved and his impressive winning debut at Dundalk wasn't a surprise to anyone. I thought he ran really well in the Ballysax Stakes considering his inexperience, but he disappointed on his latest start at Cork. That run might just have come a bit soon for him, so we've freshened him up since and have had this race in mind for him. Carrying top weight is a big ask in such a competitive handicap, but we feel he is a smart horse and deserves to take his chance.

Ratib is open to improvement and can acquit himself well

Down Royal 15:25 - Ratib and Prairie Dancer

Ratib made a promising handicap debut over this course and distance last time, finishing a good second. This is a more competitive race, but he is open to more improvement and can hopefully acquit himself well.

Prairie Dancer deservedly got off the mark in a maiden at Roscommon last time, with the first-time blinkers looking to work well. This longer trip is an unknown, but we felt it was worth taking a chance on it given this is such a good pot.

Works a lot better than she has shown on the track

Down Royal 16:00 - Princess Mathilde

Princess Mathilde has been a little bit disappointing in her two runs for us. She works a lot better than she has shown so far and we'll be hoping that she starts to show it in this.

Longer trip set to suit

Down Royal 17:10 - Sheer Chance

Sheer Chance ran her best race yet when second to our own Mariesque at Gowran Park last time. We think this track and longer trip will suit her and her form entitles her to a big chance.