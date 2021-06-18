To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Horse racing at Royal Ascot
It's the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets on the final day of Royal Ascot...

"...he could be a cut above these rivals..."

Timeform on King's Lynn

Mutasaabeq - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Mutasaabeq was found out by his lack of experience in the 2000 Guineas, for which he was supplemented after bolting up on his reappearance at Newmarket in April. He remains a colt of serious potential, however, and can make the most of this drop in grade. He was an impressive winner on heavy ground on his debut last season, so conditions should not be an issue.

King's Lynn - 17:00 Royal Ascot

King's Lynn would probably have been placed in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday had he not been stopped in his run at a crucial stage, so he is of obvious interest off a mark of 100 back in handicap company. King's Lynn looked like a pattern-class sprinter when winning a listed race at Haydock and Tuesday's effort confirmed that impression. He could be a cut above these rivals.

Alfaadhel - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Alfaadhel has shown significant run-by-run improvement and enters handicap company here on a potentially lenient mark. He was a promising third on debut and built on that when registering a cosy win at Chester. He raised his game another notch when easily defying a penalty at Lingfield, impressing with the turn of foot he displayed off a modest gallop, clocking a notable closing sectional. This progressive colt has a lot more to offer and he can strike on his handicap debut.

Smart Stat

Point Lonsdale - 14:30 Royal Ascot
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Mutasaabeq @ 7.413/2 in the 15:05 at Royal Ascot
Back King's Lynn @ 6.05/1 in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot
Back Alfaadhel @ 6.25/1 in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot

Bet slip

Close

Bet slip

Close

