Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Mutasaabeq - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Mutasaabeq was found out by his lack of experience in the 2000 Guineas, for which he was supplemented after bolting up on his reappearance at Newmarket in April. He remains a colt of serious potential, however, and can make the most of this drop in grade. He was an impressive winner on heavy ground on his debut last season, so conditions should not be an issue.

No. 10 (1) Mutasaabeq SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

King's Lynn - 17:00 Royal Ascot

King's Lynn would probably have been placed in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday had he not been stopped in his run at a crucial stage, so he is of obvious interest off a mark of 100 back in handicap company. King's Lynn looked like a pattern-class sprinter when winning a listed race at Haydock and Tuesday's effort confirmed that impression. He could be a cut above these rivals.

No. 15 (7) King's Lynn SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 100

Alfaadhel - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Alfaadhel has shown significant run-by-run improvement and enters handicap company here on a potentially lenient mark. He was a promising third on debut and built on that when registering a cosy win at Chester. He raised his game another notch when easily defying a penalty at Lingfield, impressing with the turn of foot he displayed off a modest gallop, clocking a notable closing sectional. This progressive colt has a lot more to offer and he can strike on his handicap debut.