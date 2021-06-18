Diamond Jubilee Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Diamond Jubilee Stakes

16:20 Royal Ascot, Saturday

1. Art Power (Tim Easterby/Silvestre de Sousa)

Very progressive last year and won his first three starts, notably the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f) at this meeting and the Lacken Stakes (6f) at the Curragh. Found everything happening too fast in the Nunthorpe afterwards, but ran creditably in the Sprint Cup at Haydock and Champions Sprint (won by Glen Shiel) over this C&D on his next two starts. Too free when only sixth to Starman in the Duke of York Stakes on return last month and needs to raise his game.

2. Dream of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute/Ryan Moore)

Gave Blue Point a fright when finishing second in this race in 2019 and again arrived too late on the scene when filling the same position 12 months ago. Went on to win the Hungerford Stakes (7f) at Newbury and gained a first Group 1 success in the Sprint Cup at Haydock. Not at his best behind Glen Shiel in the Champions Sprint on his final start of the campaign, but he proved his wellbeing with an easy win in listed company at Windsor last month. Seems sure to launch another bold bid.

3. Emaraaty Ana (Non Runner)

4. Garrus (Charlie Hills/James Doyle)

Didn't need to be at his best to win a minor event at Wolverhampton in March after 19 months off (was gelded and had breathing operation in the interim) and improved to finish second to Came From The Dark at Newbury. Was also second to Dream of Dreams at Windsor last time, but he was getting 7 lb from the winner, so he has his work cut out on level terms.

5. Glen Shiel (Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle)

Progressed well last season, winning five times, including in the Champions Sprint over C&D. He displayed a fantastic attitude to land that Group 1, but it is best to treat that form with caution given how many reopposing rivals underperformed. Left the impression he would come on for his return at the Curragh last month, but others hold more appealing claims.

6. Happy Power (Andrew Balding/Jim Crowley)

Completed a hat-trick last season in the Challenge Stakes (7f) at Newmarket before signing off with a below-par effort behind Glen Shiel in the Champions Sprint. Should be suited by this drop in trip (has been well beaten by Palace Pier on both starts at 1m this season) but others look stronger.

7. Nahaarr (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Prolific in 2019, winning his first four starts, and took his form to a new level last season, landing a gamble when winning the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start. Disappointed on his return in a 7f minor event at Chelmsford, but looked a high-class colt returned to sprinting when beaten a neck by Starman in the Duke of York Stakes. That form is among the best on offer and the stiffer nature of this track will suit, so he is high on the shortlist.

8. Namos (Dominik Moser, Germany/William Buick)

Three-time winner in Germany last year, but seemed to find things happening too quickly in the July Cup at Newmarket, while he was put in his place by Dream of Dreams in the Hungerford Stakes and had no answer for Happy Power in the Challenge Stakes. Produced a career best when third in a Group 3 at Longchamp last month, but looks opposable.

9. Royal Commando (Charlie Hills/Kieran Shoemark)

Ran well at huge odds to finish fourth in the Commonwealth Cup over C&D at this meeting last year, but didn't really progress later in the campaign. Recorded a big career-best effort when making a winning return in a listed event at Doncaster in March (by one and three quarter lengths from Emaraaty Ana), but he now needs to prove he can build on that.

10. Starman (Ed Walker/Oisin Murphy)

Only made his debut in July last year, but has come a long way in a short space of time, the only blot on his copybook coming when below form in last year's Champions Sprint. Got right back on track with an excellent win in the Duke of York Stakes last time, always finding more when Nahaarr came to his quarters, winning with a bit in hand. Most progressive sort who is very much the one to beat.

11. Summerghand (David O'Meara/Daniel Tudhope)

Put up a mighty effort to defy top weight in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood last season and has won twice already this year in the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Lingfield and the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket. Ran respectably when fourth to Starman in the Duke of York Stakes last time. Also entered in the Wokingham, in which he was beaten a nose 12 months ago.

12. Ventura Rebel (Richard Fahey/Paul Hanagan)

Thrown in at the deep at after eight months off but ran with credit when fifth to Starman in the Duke of York Stakes last time, especially as he ended up away from where the main action unfolded. Has a positive record at this track (runner-up in the Norfolk in 2019 and third in the Commonwealth Cup last year) and you can't rule out a big run.

13. Final Song (Saeed bin Suroor/Frankie Dettori)

Won the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint at Meydan in March and was beaten half a length in second by Extravagant Kid in the Al Quoz Sprint on her next start. Failed to translate that form back to these shores when well beaten in the Duke of York Stakes last time, though.

14. Sonaiyla (Paddy Twomey, Ireland/Billy Lee)

Built on her reappearance when gaining a first pattern success in the Ballyogan Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month, knuckling down well to edge it following a slow start. Can't knock her attitude, but much more needed to follow up here.

