All the Royal Ascot Day 1 market moves

Who wins in the great Coventry match?

Follow a 50/1 51.00 runner in the King's Stand

Ascot Multiple Offer

Ahead of Day 1, don't forget the Betfair Sportsbook offering a free £10 bet for customers staking £10 on racing multiples we will be delivering a daily column identifying the best betting opportunities every day of Royal Ascot.

Tuesday Royal Ascot going:

Straight course - GOOD TO FIRM; Round course - GOOD, Good to firm in places.

Ascot Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:30: Berkshire Shadow 33/134.00 into 25/126.00.

15:05: Bobsleigh 16/117.00 into 12/113.00, and Bucanero Fuerte 18/119.00 into 12/113.00.

15:40: Chipstead 30/131.00 into 20/121.00.

16:20: Mostabshir 9/19.80 into 7/17.80.

17:00: Calling The Wind 14/115.00 into 9/19.80.

17:35: Buckaroo 11/26.40 into 9/25.30.

18:10: Chillingham 14/115.00 into 10/111.00, Raymond Tusk 33/134.00 into 22/123.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:30: Inspiral 2.6313/8 out to 2.8815/8.

15:40: Coolangatta 3.7511/4 out to 4.57/2.

17:00: Bring On The Night 3.02/1 out to 3.211/5.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today at Royal Ascot.

Plenty of each-way action today on the Sportsbook with five of the seven races Extra Place Specials.

The Group 2 Coventry Stakes at 15:05 has 22 runners and a massive five places for the potential day one highlight.

The top five in the betting are drawn in 6, 17, 7, 4 and 14. River Tiber was a tiny bit weak this morning from 13/82.62 to 15/82.84 and is housed in six while Ripon clock monster Asadna is 3/13.95 into 5/23.50 drawn in 17.

Group 1 action rolls on with the Extra Place Special for the 15:40 King's Stand Stakes with the best of the Aussie challenge coming from Coolangatta and Cannonball.

Mooneista was fourth in the race last year and is a huge 40/141.00. Twelve months on she's now with new owners and a new trainer, but with the rain this morning, her chances might be enhanced.

The 15:00 2m4f Ascot Stakes has 20 runners and Themaxwecan was a mover this morning from 50/151.00 into 33/134.00.

Ascot's 17:35 Wolferton Stakes 1m2f had 16 runners at the time of writing this morning, so hopefully all 16 stand their ground for a five place race each-way.

King Of Conquest for Charlie Appleby is going for win number four this season, and was solid from 9/19.80 into 8/18.80 earlier today.

Stayers to the fore again for the closing 18:05 Copper Horse Handicap over 1m6f.

Vauban didn't budge from 5/42.24 at around 7:30am, while Frankie Dettori rides Absurde for Willie Mullins - a 6/16.80 chance.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Ian Williams has won the Ascot Stakes 17:00 twice in the the last four seasons with The Grand Visir 12/113.00 and Reshoun at 66/167.00.

Law Of The Sea 15/28.40 into 13/27.40 and Zinc White 16/117.00 into 14/115.00 are two of his leading contenders in this year's renewal. The Grand Visir is 33/134.00.

Jim Crowley rides Zinc White, and the pair of a 16% strike-rate together.

No. 20 (19) Zinc White (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 92

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:30 Royal Ascot: Chindit has won here three times (60%).

15:40 Royal Ascot: Manaccan 9/25.30 has won here twice (67%).

17:00 Royal Ascot: Themaxwecan 33/134.00 has won here twice (33%).

Form Watch

The three leading jockeys in terms of strike-rates heading into Tuesday are Ryan Moore 21-56 at 38% (profit +16.30), Irad Ortiz Jnr 37-120 at 31% (loss -4.25), and old Frankie Dettori 7-24 at 29% (loss -4.50).

In terms of the trainers, those leading the way are Willie Mullins 23-41 at 56% (profit +5.36), Henry Candy 7-16 at 44% (profit +25.50), Ed Bethell 7-21 at 33% (profit +16.06) and Aidan O'Brien 18-58 at 31% (profit +11.72).

Cold jockeys are Andrea Atzeni (16) and Seamie Heffernan (27).

Trainer Ian Williams is triple-handed in the Ascot Stakes, but he's without a winner in his last 18.

Will the layers be getting their teeth into Ward?

Trainer Wesley Ward has come with the usual media hype, and the annual nonsense in the build-up has once again taken place. The layers are not buying into this for Tuesday anyway, and his two runners have been noticeably weak this morning in the betting.

Fandom runs in the 15:05 Group 2 Coventry Stakes and was a huge drifter from 12/113.00 to 22/123.00 this morning.

Twilight Gleaming runs in the following 15:40 Group1 King's Stand, and was another unfancied from 16/117.00 out to 20/121.00.

If Ward doesn't win today, he'll always land the best prize for sparkling teeth. He makes us UK folk look like we possess a set of gnashers that resemble a soothsayer's necklace.

No. 10 (15) Fandom SBK 25/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

River Tiber vs Asadna

We've had some huge match-ups down the years at Royal Ascot, and over the past week the River Tiber versus Asadna Coventry Stakes match has gained, shall we say, a fair bit of traction on Twitter.

In one corner Johnny Dineen, in the other, my old boss Simon Rowlands. The clock against the eyes.

Asadna produced a "worldie" at Ripon - chiming in with a timefigure of 109. Only Caravaggio had produced something quicker with a figure of 115 prior to Royal Ascot since 2010.

River Tiber was 15/82.84 this morning, while Asadna was 3/13.95 into 5/23.50. Either way, this sort of debate would be made for TV and two pundits going head-to-head. Debate and differing views makes for far more entertaining viewing as a punter, and it sure beats some lazy cliches such as "they know the time of day" or my favourite "job done" phrase.

I will not be deserting Simon and am in the Asadna camp. Time and sectionals should never be dismissed, and abroad in the US and Australia, it's a big part of the game and punters are far more exposed to the clock than the UK. I regularly look at Irish racing for my Multiple column, and quite often no data is available at all.

No. 3 (17) Asadna (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Back Asadna @ 9/43.25 Bet now

Big money buy from Monday

The Goffs London Sale always produces something spectacular, and Monday's "Boutique" sale was no different with Givemethebeatboys sold for a whopping £1.1million - having initially cost just £11,000.

If I was a seller, I'd be at that event like a shot. He must be the costliest ever Bungle Inthejungle and at 4/14.80 with Frankie Dettori on, he looks a place lay against the hype.

No Nay Mets also went for 800k. That's some boutique.

Mooneista the each-way King's Stand pick

The King's Stand is one of the Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook and Mooneista was a huge drifter this morning from 33/134.00 out to 50/151.00, and she'll be one of my nominated each-way picks for the afternoon.

She finished fourth in the race last year when trained by Jack Davison, and she clearly was in need of the prep last time out and listening to Kevin Blake on the podcast preview, that was somewhat rushed.

I have no idea what to make of the draw in 14 and where Dylan McMonagle will go, but I guess he has the option to tack across to either side.

No. 13 (14) Mooneista (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 80 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Back Mooneista Ew @ 50/151.00 Bet now

Ryan Moore on Day 1 rides

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has seven booked rides and will be looking to start the meeting in the best possible way with leading fancies River Tiber, Paddington and Vauban on Tuesday.

Moore has given his exclusive thoughts to Betfair and you can click here on his verdict for his Royal Ascot chances.

Tony Calvin's big price Ascot tips

Our resident big price tipster has picked out six selections for Tuesday and one of his ante-post tips has been a mover this mover.

Click here for TC's Day 1 bets. Kevin Blake also has penned his preview with his selections housed here.

A lay and back to lay from Weaver

Patrick Weaver is the chief laying correspondent, and Tuesday selections can be found here. One of his lays he says: "He is a year older and only one horse his age has won the race in the last 10 runnings."

While Timeform have their Royal Ascot picks for Day 1 too with three selections and an each-way runner.

Final Word

I'm in north London, so not a million miles away from the rolling Berkshire plains, but I was faced with a heavy downpour and thunderstorms with my morning coffee on the terrace (pavement outside door).

The perils of watering in the run up to the week might come to fruition, as watered ground and the rain is never a good mix. Although if the ground does ease, that doesn't put me off Mooneista's chances, and she's a terrific mare who I have followed for some while - notably in defeat at Cork with some short prices in-running.

I am back on duty tomorrow, and good luck with all your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.