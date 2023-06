A super six bets from Tony Calvin for Tuesday at Royal Ascot

Double handed in both the 17:00 and 17:35 contests

A bullish 66/1 67.00 tip in the closing race of the day

They haven't spared the watering in the run-up to the meeting - on one occasion sticking on 14mm, and another 8mm on Saturday - so it probably won't take too much rain to make a difference to the ground, so that is something to bear in mind.

I was going to say that we have to proceed on the basis on the fast side of good, going into the meeting, even if history tells us it tends to ride slower than the official description at this track, but the updated weather forecast on Sunday morning prompted a re-think.

It is an unsettled week (one forecast suggesting 6mm+ on Tuesday alone, more on another) and the course reckon they could get between 3-8mm on Sunday with thunderstorms doing the rounds in the south.

So maybe any fast in the ground could disappear. In short, though, who knows at the time of writing?

Housekeeping over, let's get on to race 1 of 35, another reminder that Royal Ascot is very much a betting marathon rather than a sprint, so stake accordingly. And never be afraid to sit out a race punting-wise.

If you want to get off to a winning start, and price is not a consideration, in the Queen Anne at 14:30 then Modern Games is undoubtedly the solid one at the top of the market.

His main betting rival Inspiral is arguably the more talented, as evidenced by her reappearance win in the Coronation Stakes here last season, but she has been slow to come to hand and obviously blows hot and cold.

It is around 4/51.77, at exchange prices, that one of those two cops.

It's a race in which I have backed Chindit (traded at 1.152/13 in running when second to Modern Games in the Lockinge) and Triple Time each way at 14/115.00 and 40/141.00 ante-post - I suggested both at these prices in Betfair's Royal Ascot preview last Monday before the after-timers come a calling - mainly on the basis that I don't think that the two market leaders (rated 121 and 120) set a scary level to aim for.

For example, Native Trail is officially on a mark of 119, though I readily admit that one of my ante-post plays, Triple Time has a mountain to climb off his ratings perch of a lowly 107.

Furthermore, he is unproven in Group 1 company, he blew out in his only start in a Group 2 and he got taken out of the Lockinge on the morning of the race on veterinary instruction.

Not a sparkling top-level CV then but you can strike a line through his run in the Group 2 Prix Wildenstein as it came in deep going, and he never got into it from off the pace anyway, and I suspect we will see a different beast here on better ground.

He is all about potential after just six starts but he was very impressive when winning first time up at Haydock last season and it is worth remembering that he was well supported before being taken out of the Lockinge.

I won't press up on him at this stage - though he is currently 36.035/1 on the exchange - but I am going to back Cash at 26.025/1 or bigger. I Imagine you'll comfortably get that. He was 28.027/1 when this piece went live,

No. 3 (9) Cash (Ire) Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He is rated only 2lb higher than Triple Time but he has only five runs on his dance card, and I think a strongly-run 1m - there are four pace angles in here, with Pogo and Mutasaabeq the most obvious - will see him take a big leap forward.

He went down by only ¾ length to Chindit here first time up and I love the way he travelled into the race and took the lead 2f out in the Brigadier Gerard, before dropping away.

A more patient ride could pay big dividends and he will take any rain that comes his way between now and 2.30pm on Tuesday. We could face a last-minute decision on whether he runs (connections probably won't risk him on fast ground), but it will be money back if they pull him out, so no damage done.

Back Cash @ 26.025/1+ in 14:30 at Royal Ascot Bet now

On to the Coventry at 15:05 then.

If you listen to the gossip boys then River Tiber is the best 2yo Ballydoyle have had since, err, last season - being serious, they really do think they have a live one on their hands and they are not anticipating defeat as their colt steps up to 6f - and The Time Bandits are as one in saying that Asadna broke the clock at Ripon in a manner that would have seen him win most previous runnings of this race.

Maybe not Caravaggio's 2016 version, but most.

I'll be brief for once. I haven't got a betting opinion in the race.

Both of the above-mentioned colts could well be superstars, but you only need a cursory glance at the opposition to suggest that there could easily be a massive improver in the ranks, a la 150/1151.00 winner Nando Parrado in 2020.

Chat and times can be trumped by untapped potential on occasions, after all.

In the King's Stand at 15:40, I latched on to Manaccan immediately after his third in the Palace House on his reappearance. To be honest, I saw someone mention it on Twitter, and I thought "yeah, that is bang wrong, ta for that, I'll copy you".

The problem facing his fans now is that he was still 40/141.00 and a general 33/134.00 after that race, and his price has steadily ebbed away and any double-figures disappeared early last week,

So can I seriously put him up at the Sportsbook's current 11/26.40, with all the other big guns standing their ground in a massive field? He is basically that price on the exchange, too.

As I have a strict policy of only tipping horses I am backing myself - imagine, a punter losing money on my recommendation only to find out I didn't even risk my own cash? - then the answer is a firm no.

He did run a huge race from a terrible draw at Newmarket first time up, though. He was berthed in stall one on the far side, edged right across the track in the closing stages, and still was beaten just 1 ½ lengths on ground too soft for him. Oh and the first, second and fourth were drawn 15,16 and 17.

He is also two from three at the track, and is improving, but I will be only consider backing him at 10/111.00 if I am being honest. And, with Frankie in the plate, that seems about as likely as me growing an Afro.

I can also relax and sit back and watch what could be a cracker in the St James' Palace at 16:20 without a significant bet.

Although the clock and the BHA handicapper likes him, I am no massive fan of the Guineas or Dewhurst form of Chaldean, so I will look to lay him for a place when that market beefs up on the day.

He has serious Classic-based form rivals in Paddington and Isaac Shelby, while I also loved the wins of Cicero's Gift and Mostabshir in lesser company last time, so I have plenty running for me in order to try to get him out of the three. Galeron and Royal Scotsman are outside place players, too.

Law Of The Sea is not ideally drawn in 17 in the Ascot Stakes at 17:00 but I think he is still worth a betting spin at 10/111.00 each-way, six places, for a stable that has won this race twice in the last four years.

No. 17 (17) Law Of The Sea Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 92

I appreciate there is some 12/113.00 and 11/112.00 out there in the wider marketplace, though they are paying just five places, so I am happy with the bet.

He probably ran his best race when beaten 5 lengths in the Queen's Vase here in 2021 and he has run two crackers this season, races he could have won on another day,

He got no racing room close home when fourth in the Chester Cup and he was given a modest ride by William Buick at Haydock last time, giving the all-the-way winner Solent Gateway much too easy a time of it on the front end in a slowly-run contest.

He has gone up only 2lb for those performances, and a mark of 92 is surely ripe for exploiting on the big stage. He was rated 102 after his run in the Queen's Vase.

Back Law Of The Sea, E/W, 6 Places, @ 10.09/1 in 17:00 at Royal Ascot Bet now

I am also going to have a nibble on Harry Fry's Achnamara at 40.039/1 or bigger. Not only it is a saver, it also something of a flier, so he is strictly a minimum stakes, win-only bet. As there is plenty of [40/1 in the marketplace, I think 40.039/1 is a very fair guide price for someone with his patchy profile.

No. 19 (5) Achnamara Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 93

He has blown out badly on all three hurdle starts for the trainer and didn't do too much in the 1m4f King George V Stakes here last year.

However, they have given him a wind op and are putting on a tongue-tie and he has a fair chance on his Wolverhampton 1m6f win in October, his final start for the Johnstons (bought for 50,000gns afterwards),

He is 7lb higher here but he was pulling further clear at the line there, so hopefully this extreme test will suit, and he is well drawn in five to get a prominent pitch.

Hopefully, the owners, The Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, aren't just here for a social jolly and have winning expectations. I was going to ask a member of the syndicate for an update on the horse but I decided to keep schtum and take my chances blind.

Back Achnamara @ 40.039/1+ in 17:00 at Royal Ascot Bet now

I am also going in two-handed in the Wolferton at 17:35, though I gather there is a possibility that Poker Face won't run if the ground remains on the fast side.

No. 12 (13) Poker Face (Ire) Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

However, if they deem the going is suitable for him then I think he is a huge player in an admittedly very deep race.

Unbeaten last season, when putting up a very smart speed figure at Pontefract, he has shaped really well on both starts in this campaign.

He bumped into a highly progressive horse in Ottoman Fleet when second in the Earl Of Sefton (the winner has since won a Grade 2 in Belmont, and finished placed in a Grade 1 at that track earlier this month) and they may have adopted the wrong tactics by deciding to take on Point Lonsdale for the lead in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, as it lit him up.

If ridden with more restraint, I expect him to come forward and prove very competitive here. Mind you, only 7lb separates the top and bottom-rated horses in here. With that in mind, I think you have to play win-only,

Back him at 15.014/1 or bigger win-only on the exchange. He is generally that price in the marketplace, though the Sportsbook are, rightly in my opinion, ducking him a touch at 11/112.00.

Back Poker Face @ 15.014/1+ in 17:35 at Royal Ascot Bet now

Solid Stone may be a 7yo but, like Cash, I thought he shaped very well in the Brigadier Gerard considering he was sacrificed on the front end for stablemate Desert Crown and was still coming back for more at the death to claim third.

No. 16 (11) Solid Stone (Ire) Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

He finished third in this race in 2021, and fourth in the Hardwicke here last year, and he is simply highly effective in this grade. I appreciate this at least a Group 3 in all but name but he looks sure to run his race.

Back him at 13.012/1 or bigger win-only.

Back Solid Stone @ 13.012/1 in 17:35 at Royal Ascot Bet now

The Copper Horse Handicap at 18:10 may well be Vauban's to lose but, like stablemate Bring On The Night in the earlier Ascot Stakes, the layers are taking no chances. The best price in the marketplace is only 2/12.94 - the 9/43.25 was swiftly taken on Sunday - and surely that is a "no thanks."

Berkshire Rocco, with two of his better efforts coming here (second in the 2020 Queen's Vase) and down to a mark of 99, was considered at 18/119.00 plus on the exchange - and I will probably have a few quid on him - but I cannot resist a wild swing on the complete outsider, Raymond Tusk, at 66/167.00 each-way, five places, with the Sportsbook.

There is plenty of 66/167.00 knocking around.

No. 10 (19) Raymond Tusk (Ire) Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 101

Now, jockey Rossa Ryan could have a world of grief in store for him early doors from the widest draw.

An outside berth is a positive in 1m4f races here but there is a very short run to the bend in 1m6f contests and the veteran (at 8yo, he is the old boy of the party alongside Alright Sunshine) could be playing serious catch-up.

However, I thought he shaped seriously nicely when third at Newmarket on his comeback (unfortunately so did the handicapper who raised him a harsh 2lb to a mark of 101) and the 66/167.00 quote is seriously, and strangely, dismissive given his excellent record at this meeting.

Any 50/151.00 will be fine, too. In fact, 40/141.00 would remain fair.

He has been to the Royal meeting three times.

He was beaten just over 8 lengths in the 2019 Gold Cup, he finished second in the 1m4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes off 102 in 2021, and he was beaten only 4 lengths in this race last season, off 105, when effectively racing from stall 15 of 16 (when he was basically last going into the final bend and did remarkably well to finish so close, coming widest of all).

He comes into this race a fresher horse, and in better form, than he did last season and the price is simply too big to ignore.

Good luck, all.

Back Raymond Tusk, E/W, 5 Places, @ 66/167.00 in 18:10 at Royal Ascot Bet now

Watch our Racing... Only Bettor Royal Ascot Preview now...